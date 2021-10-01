Permits build up in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A person can’t go many places in Sioux Falls these days without hearing the sound of a hammer or the beeping of a machine. Much of the activity is for upward construction, or apartments.

The city has had more than 1,500 permits for apartments from January through September, according to the building permit data released by the City of Sioux Falls Friday.

Construction permits through September of this year reached $836.3 million. That amount is $300 million more than 2019 and nearly $400 million more than last year.

Construction companies are busy building houses and apartments as new residential permit values reached $246.5 million from January through September.

Permits have been obtained for projects totaling 1,592 multiple family units, another 390 townhomes, four duplexes and 697 single family houses.

The multi-family or apartments is nearly four times more than the 417 in 2019 and more than twice as many as the 694 in 2020.

Single family homes did not increase at the pace of multi-family units. In 2020, 557 permits were issued while 487 were issued in 2019.

New commercial construction permits total $330.8 million. That’s more than double from 2020 and $125 million more than in 2019.