Perkins County living COVID-19 free so far

PERKINS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Residents of Perkins County will talk favorably about the wide open spaces and the seclusion of living in a national grassland and agriculture prairie area in northwest South Dakota at the border with North Dakota.

“I like the small town, the isolation, no traffic,” said Sylvia Chapman who lives in Bison.

“I like it because it’s a rural community,” Glynis Wallum said of Lemmon. “It’s more secluded.”

Lemmon’s population was estimated at 1,265 in 2018, according to Census Reporter. Bison’s population is estimated at about 330, according to World Population Review.

The open spaces are an amenity but during the coronavirus pandemic, it may also be a blessing.

Although at least 61,000 COVID-19 tests have been done in the state, as of June 11, there have been no COVID-19 cases in the county, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. Seventy-one tests have been done in the county, according to the DOH.

From the Perkins County government website.

COVID-19 has hit cities such as New York City and more populous states such as New York and even nearby Minnesota, with more than five times the population of South Dakota, and Iowa, with more than three times the population, harder than South Dakota. Density of population plays a role in the ease of the transmission of coronavirus.

“We have only one person every square mile. The county is the second largest county in the state geographically,” Perkins County Sheriff Kelly Serr said.

Perkins County has about 2,870 square miles, according the U.S. Census Bureau.

The county’s population estimated for 2019 is 2,865, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The county estimates the population at about 3,000. Lemmon and Bison are its largest towns.

On any given Saturday during the summer, the Shadehill State Recreation Area to the southwest of Lemmon and to the northeast of Bison can become the second largest town in the county.

Perkins County’s population may not be more than 3,000 and there is a sense of seclusion, but the county is not isolated. Lemmon is at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and South Dakota Highway 73.

The roads can be busy with traffic related to the work at the oil fields in North Dakota. Tourists from in and out of state are increasingly discovering Shadehill’s reservoir and campground.

The petrified forest and art gallery of local artist who works in metal sculptures in Lemmon are gaining more outside interest, said city attorney and States Attorney Shane Penfield.

Cowman Square in Lemmon with a sculpture by local artist John Lopez. Courtesy of the city of Lemmon website.

The county also has an exposure risk with the vulnerable population at the Five Counties Nursing Home in Lemmon.

County residents live here but they also do business across the state and nation and travel statewide, nationwide and internationally, Penfield said

Lemmon and Bison are about two hours from Bismarck, North Dakota, and 90 minutes from Dickinson. North Dakota. Many residents use health services in those cities and the hospital in Hettinger, North Dakota, about 25 minutes away. It’s typical for many county residents to travel to Dickinson and Bismarck for shopping and other activity.

So, when COVID-19 cases began to increase in Bismarck, Penfield said Lemmon city officials knew that could have an impact on their city.

Perkins County took the pandemic seriously, Penfield said.

Lemmon passed COVID-19 ordinance, county changes how it did business

The city of Lemmon passed an ordinance that restricted restaurants and bars to non-dining operations and closed salons and barbershops, Penfield said. The city council also discouraged out-of-town travel.

“The business community understood it. It understood the seriousness of it,” Penfield said. “We had one restaurant that had voluntarily closed its dining room and I still think it’s closed today.”

The Flower Box and Daily Grind, a combination flower shop and coffee shop in Lemmon, offered curbside service for at least two months, employee Wallum said.

“Everyone complied with what we needed to do,” Wallum said.

On Thursday, the business still had shields between employees and customers at the register. Wallum said a mix of customers who came inside were wearing masks.

The Perkins County Courthouse in Bison changed how it conducted business for several weeks, said Chapman, the county’s finance director.

From the Perkins County website.

The county did business through email, mail, phone call or by appointment. It opened to in-person service in mid-May, Chapman said.

The finance office has windows with small screens, she said. “We still ask if people have been sick or running a fever or if they’ve traveled extensively,” Chapman said.

Employees at the IGA grocery store in Lemmon continue to clean common areas frequently such as the handles of soda pop coolers, manager Stefanie Dauwen said.

“I’ve never went through as many cart wipes (as now),” Dauwen said. Dauwen has worked for the grocery store for about 18 years.

Spirit of Cooperation

Panfield said the county’s residents have pulled together during the pandemic.

There is a sense of independence in the county, and in general, residents may not be fond of mandates, Sperr said.

Still, “(People) want to do the right thing,” Sperr said.

“They recognized what they needed to do,” Panfield said.

“We stay together and try to do what’s best for one another,” Wallum said.

The price of COVID-19

Dauwen said during a two-week period around late March, her store was unprepared for the flood of business. Local customers came in to stock up. Customers from as far as Deadwood and Bismarck came to buy toilet paper and to shop in a less crowded store, Dauwen said.

The 17,000 square-foot store built in 2017 was able to handle the extra traffic but it meant longer hours and top-notch performance from employees, Dauwen said.

The city of Lemmon had a 169% increase in sales tax in March and April compared to the same months in 2019, Penfield said.

Sale tax increased to about $105,000 this year from about $35,000 for the same months in 2019.

Bakery items at the IGA. From the IGA Facebook page.

Although the crowds at the IGA are not like they were in March, Dauwen said it’s still getting strong local support.

“We are still running ahead of last year,” Dauwen said.

The call to shop local early on in the pandemic may have changed some of the shopping habits of county residents.

Dauwen said it was chance to remind shoppers that the newer, larger store is able to provide an extensive variety of products at lower prices. The store has been able to keep items in stock and employees have been able to keep up with the workload, she said.

Signs of re-opening

The city of Lemmon took many of its cues to re-open from North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Panfield said.

Burgum recognized that South Dakota residents who live on the North Dakota border use medical services in North Dakota, Panfield said. City officials knew North Dakota was including local residents in its plans for available hospital beds and ventilators, Panfield said.

Sperr said it’s evident that more people are using Shadehill Recreation Area for fishing and camping and that will require more patrolling of the area.

Dauwen is noticing that seasonal visitors are returning to shop in the grocery store.

Deputies will continue to evaluate if an individual needs to be brought inside a patrol car during a traffic stop or other incident, Sperr said.

Practices like good hygiene will need to continue, Sperr said.

Life is still different but it continues.

The community of Lemmon passed a $10 million bond for a new high school in May of 2019. The school district just broke ground for it.

Students in Lemmon and Bison plan to return to school in their respective schools in the fall.