People call/text for help since South Dakota meth campaign launched

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a little more than a week since the nation heard about South Dakota’s new advertising campaign: “Meth. We’re on It.” Within that week, the state reports more than 50 people have called or texted the resource hotline looking for help and nine have been referred to treatment.

For the first time since the campaign launched, Noem is sitting down with KELOLAND News at the governor’s residence in Pierre to discuss “Meth. We’re on It.” and look at what’s ahead.

KELOLAND News will post the full interview on KELOLAND.com and look for coverage throughout the day on KELOLAND News.

According to Google Trends, the searches for methamphetamine or meth skyrocketed last week much higher than seen over the past five years on the search engine.

The phrase meth addiction treatment also saw a rise, but not as pronounced as just meth.

“It seems we’ve captured attention not just in South Dakota, but around the country and even the world with our new anti-meth campaign. We needed that. In today’s age, traditional messages don’t cut through the noise,” Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) said in her weekly column. “We knew we needed to make a bold statement to make people stop and think… and it is working.”

“No doubt, we have a big task ahead of us,” Noem wrote.

In addition to our Tuesday interview with Noem, she talked to KELOLAND News on the phone last week while she was in Florida at a Republican governor’s conference. Listen to the previous interview below.

The state has set up several resources as part of the “On Meth” campaign. If you need help or know someone who does, call 1-800-920-4343 for immediate assistance or text “ONMETH” to 898211. The campaign also has a list of resources including county-by-county treatment and recovery groups at OnMeth.com.