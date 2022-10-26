SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On October 19, a man crossing 12th Street west of downtown Sioux Falls in a wheelchair was struck by a driver and later died. On October 25, another pedestrian died after being struck crossing 12th street outskirts of western Sioux Falls.

Both crashes happened after 7:00 p.m. when the sun had gone down. While it is not known what role visibility played in the crashes, Emily Pogue with South Dakota EMS for Children (SDEMS) notes that visibility can be a huge factor.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Around this time of year — it starts getting darker earlier, so a lot of what we’re looking for is for drivers to be more aware when they’re using the roads,” Pogue said. “Visibility’s going to be a lot different.”

Other visibility issues will include fog and snow, notes Pogue, and she pedestrians will need to keep this in mind just as much as drivers. “[Wear] bright and reflective clothing, making sure we have a safe route, that we’re walking in a well lit place,” she said, noting things pedestrians should be doing.

“It’s really shared responsibility,” Pogue said, noting that safety is on both drivers and pedestrians.

Pogue says lots of these crashes happen because people, both drivers and pedestrians, are distracted. “Being aware of your surroundings and keeping your distractions away — while you’re crossing streets or while you’re making turns — putting the phone down is a big one,” she advised.

Other factors Pogue says are common in pedestrian crashes are drivers not yielding when making turns. She advises making eye contact when at intersections. “Pedestrians should be looking at that driver coming up the street,” she said, and “that driver should be looking at the pedestrian.”

Pedestrians should use crosswalks whenever able, but drivers also must be mindful to stop at crosswalks for pedestrians. “Cars need to make sure they’re stopping for those,” she said. “Don’t pass another car at a crosswalk. They may be waiting for a pedestrian.”

Another place to be more aware as a driver is anywhere that pedestrian traffic is heavier, such as neighborhoods, shopping malls, parking lots and downtown areas.

While pedestrians can do plenty to make themselves more visible in low-light situations, there are relatively fewer ways for drivers to increase their ability to see them.

While there are obvious things you can do, such as not driving impaired and following the speed limit, one of the biggest things, according to Pogue, is actively watching for people.

“It’s hard to account for people you don’t see,” said Pogue “but every moment, your attention should be on the road and really scanning side to side like we’re taught in drivers ed.”

Pedestrian crashes don’t only happen in metropolitan areas either, Pogue notes. While it’s always advisable to use a sidewalk, some areas, whether they’re industrial or rural, don’t have them.

In these cases, Pogue reiterates the importance of being vigilant for both pedestrians and drivers, neither of whom may be expecting the other in the vicinity.

If you are a pedestrian walking alongside the road, Pogue says to walk against the flow of traffic. While this allows a pedestrian to see a driver approaching them, it can also make it easier for the driver to see you. “It’s easier for us to recognize that a face is coming at us than someone’s backside,” she said.