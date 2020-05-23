PBR excited for the return of spectators in Sioux Falls

Sean Gleason sanitizes the chutes during the first round of the Guthrie Las Vegas Invintational Unleash The Beast PBR. Photo by Andy Watson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) recently returned to riding with three events in Oklahoma in April and May.

The next step is the PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, which is an event that starts in June and concludes with a championship weekend in Sioux Falls on July 10.

The event could be one of the first events in the country to have spectators.

“Since pioneering the return of professional sports to competition with three closed-to-fans, televised event weekends in Oklahoma in April and May, PBR has also been planning for inviting fans back to the arena, safely and responsibly,” PBR Commissioner Sean Gleason said.

That is when the PBR got a hold of the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

“The people of Sioux Falls have been huge supporters of PBR for many years. They’re some of the most knowledgeable and loyal PBR fans in the country,” Gleason said. “Gov. Kristi Noem and our venue partner ASM Global have been highly supportive of our plans for a ticketed event weekend, and we’ll be rolling out new health and safety protocols for a responsible and secure event.”

The help and support of Gov. Noem and the Premier Center is what led to the PBR choosing Sioux Falls for their championship event.

“PBR riders and stock contractors are not on contract. They don’t get paid if they don’t compete and many of our crew are independent contractors as well . Riders and stock contractors, along with our crew, have been very excited to get back to work,” Gleason said.

Riders aren’t the only ones excited for the team challenge as fans are excited for the return of PBR.

“They’ll be seeing something special – the championship of the new Monster Energy Team Challenge. Fans have really taken to the PBR Global Cup – where riders join teams comprised of their countrymen,” Gleason said. “The energy and atmosphere at each Global Cup ratchets to an even higher level, and riders love competing as a band of brothers on teams. Fans are very eager to see the new Monster Energy Team Challenge.”

The Monster Energy Team Challenge begins on June 5 and the first four weekends will be in Las Vegas.

The championship weekend will be in Sioux Falls from July 10-12.

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will be the host for July’s event. Click on the link below to learn more from PREMIER Center General Manager Mike Krewson: