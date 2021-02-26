Payment declined: Credit card issues throughout Friday morning

FILE – In this Feb. 20, 2019, file photo, credit cards are displayed in Zelienople, Pa. U.S. consumer borrowing rose in June after three months of declines but the key category of credit card debt extended its decline. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ll want to take cash along if you buy lunch or an afternoon snack.

Following reports of credit card not working, KELOLAND News looked into reported issues with Visa, Discover and Mastercard. All three services have seen spikes in reported issues throughout the morning according to downdetector.com.

Credit card issues reported throughout Friday morning

Visa customers are reporting issues, primarily in the area of payment processing, with apparent spikes in Atlanta, New York and central Kansas, with 911 issues reported by 12:30 p.m.

Mastercard customers are also reporting an influx of payment issues, with reported spikes in the Dallas and central Kansas area. Customers had reported 184 issues by 12:30 p.m.

Discover customers have reported far fewer issues to the site, mostly revolving around their mobile app, but there has been a slight increase in issues over their baseline.

Card issues reported via downdetector.com

We have reached out to each company for comment. At the time of writing, none have released official statements on their sites.

A representative for Mastercard reached out to let us know that their network is operating as normal, and that they are not aware of any current issues.

A representative from Visa also reached out, telling KELOLAND News that “Visa is aware of a service disruption with a third-party provider, used by some merchants, that is causing internet issues which may have impacted a small number of cardholders today. Visa systems were not impacted.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.