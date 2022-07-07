DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Former Dell Rapids St. Mary basketball standout, Connor Libis played one season for Briar Cliff last year, but now the guard is coming back to South Dakota.

After scoring more than 2,700 points in his career at Dell Rapids St. Mary, Connor Libis headed to Briar Cliff to play college basketball. The university is less than five miles from South Dakota, but that wasn’t close enough for Libis, who sought a return to his home state.

“It was pretty simple. I kind of want to be back in South Dakota. I knew my friend, Matthew Mors went through the same thing,” Connor Libis said. “This state just has a pull on players and a pull on kids and I just wanted to be a part of something in state.”

Libis considered his options in South Dakota, but a connection to Northern State continued to pull his attention to Aberdeen.

“Aberdeen is just a great community and a great place. I’ve had a ton of people in my family go there in the past, so I thought it was kind of a pull that brought me there,” Libis said. “I just want to be part of the wolfpack and see what I can do to add to it.”

An instant connection with coach Saul Phillips only added to his desire to play for the Wolves.

“We’re just talking and we really think the same. We’re both smaller guys, we’re kind of vertically impaired, I would say,” Libis said. “We understand each other a little bit and he really put me on the right path. I really think that this is the right place where I can excel, in whatever role that might be.”

There was a detour on Libis’ road to Northern State, but that doesn’t change the excitement of his next step.

“It’s kind of a different direction, you know. A year and a half ago, I probably didn’t know this was going to be my path, but this is kind of where God put me at this given time and we’re really excited,” Libis said.

Libis plans to major in business, which is another reason for his transfer to Northern State.