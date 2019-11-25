Parsons on the DOJ plan to hire coordinators for missing and murdered indigenous people cases

SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO) — The Department of Justice plans to invest $1.5 million to hire missing and murdered indigenous people (MMIPs) coordinators in 11 states as part of an effort to improve coordination and response in such cases.

South Dakota will not get one of those 11 MMIPs because it already has an existing similar position, said Ron Parsons, the U.S. Attorney for South Dakota.

“South Dakota is not among those states because we have assigned those duties to our tribal liaison, (assistant state’s attorney Troy Morley),” Parsons said.

Morley will oversee portions of the new DOJ plan in South Dakota.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr released the plan on Nov. 22.

The three-part plan calls for a rigid protocol “for the reporting of missing or murdered indigenous persons, for investigating those cases, and for collecting comprehensive true data on this problem,” Parsons said.

Another action announced Monday by the DOJ’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention said the AMBER Alert program was upgraded to allow Tribal Lands access to the site.

A DOJ news release said the website upgrade gives much needed access to Native American and Alaska Native communities who suffer rates of violence that far exceed the national average, including disproportionate rates of missing and murdered women and children. The website will also feature a summary of the AMBER Alert in Indian Country Initiative.

The indigenous population, particularly women and children, have a high number of missing and murdered incidents when compared to the overall population.

The problem with missing and murdered cases involving indigenous people, particularly women, is that data is not often consistently recorded, crimes are under reported and response time is delayed, according to a 2016 study by the Urban Indian Health Institute and a 2008 study funded by the DOJ called “Violence Against American Indian and Alaska Native Women and the Criminal Justice Response: What is Known.”

South Dakota has already been working on data collection and inter-department cooperation, Parsons said. The DOJ plan will help create a comprehensive database that can be accessed by tribal, local, state and national law enforcement, Parsons said.

The state has less than 10 open murder cases, Parsons said. While he couldn’t comment specifically on those cases, he said they were still under investigation and the state “was on top” of those cases.

“We welcome these new protocols,” Parsons said of the DOJ plan. Not only will the protocols show the investigative work but it will also hold departments accountable through reporting, he said.

Several cases of missing or murdered indigenous women or girls (MMIWG) are in Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Pierre, according to the 2016 Urban Indian Health Institute study. Eight cases of missing or murdered women were reported in Rapid City, six in Sioux Falls and one in Pierre.

The UIHI study focused on obtaining data from urban areas because about 71% of indigenous women live in urban areas.

Parsons said the new DOJ plan will allow tribal law enforcement, state and local law enforcement to contact an FBI rapid deployment team before there is probable cause evidence of a crime. That will increase response times in those cases, he said.

The states that will be assigned a specific MMIP have a larger population than South Dakota, which is one likely rationale for selecting them, Parsons said.

The states that will get an MMIP are Alaska, Arizona, Montana, Oklahoma, Michigan, Utah, Nevada, Minnesota, Oregon, New Mexico and Washington.

According to the 2016 UIHI study, nine of those 11 states had the highest number of missing or murdered indigenous women. Of the 506 MMIWG cases identified, these were the states with the most cases: New Mexico with 78, Washington with 71, Arizona with 54, Alaska with 52, Montana with 41, California with 40, Nebraska with 33, Utah with 24, Minnesota with 20 and Oklahoma with 18.

The cities with the most reported MMIGW cases as identified in the UIHI study were: Seattle, Washington, with 45; Albuquerque, New Mexico, with 37; Anchorage, Alaska, with 31; Tucson, Arizona, with 31; Billings, Montana, with 29; Gallup, New Mexico, with 25; Tacoma, Washington, with 25; Omaha, Nebraska, with 24; Salt Lake City, Utah, with 24, and San Francisco, California, with 17.

Still, living in a rural or tribal land does not mean indigenous women are not at risk.

A 2008 DOJ-funded study called “Violence Against American Indian and Alaska Native Women and the Criminal Justice Response: What is Known” said some counties, which would include tribal lands, have a murder rate 10 times higher than the national average.

The UIHI study cited that of a reported 5,712 reports of missing American Indian or Alaska Native women and girls in 2016, only 116 were logged in the DOG’s federal missing persons database call NamUs.

The 2008 DOJ-funded study said that data on violence against indigenous women is often inadequate because cases may not be reported or tracking is incomplete.