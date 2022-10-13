SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Parlour Ice Cream House has made a name in ice cream and sorbet during the summer months, but new owner Emma Houwman is hoping to grow the business beyond that during the winter months.

“We definitely saw it as an opportunity to first expand into coffee, then sandwiches, then soups and offering catering,” Houwman said. “We didn’t want it to be seen as Parlour was kind of just going to be closed for the winter. We wanted to– Obviously we’re still gonna offer our ice creams; we just launched vanilla chai, pumpkin spice, and a blood orange. So, we just saw it as an opportunity to stay open.”

Parlour now offers roast beef, turkey, and ham sandwiches on freshly made Breadsmith white and wheat bread. In the coming weeks, the shop will also be offering soup as well.

The expanded menu is just one way Houwman is trying to transform the business.

“We’re trying to target, you know, the downtown business person that’s ready for a quick bite or a family on the go,” Houwman said.

That’s why Parlour is now offering catering services to local businesses. Houwman said they have begun to do employee appreciation events with businesses in town, which involves either bringing dozens of frozen treats or a fully catered lunch to the business.

“I think instead of just choosing, like, a generic like Subway or Jimmy John’s sandwich, you can get something fresh and local,” Houwman said. “And I think that our partnership with Breadsmith bread has made that a really smooth transition because people know and love Breadsmith. And that’s what makes our sandwiches.”

Expanding the menu has made for a busy few months for Houwman who is juggling ownership and management while still working to get her bachelor’s degree.

The 21-year-old is enrolled at the University Center where she studies business, finance and marketing. The transition hasn’t been easy, but Houwman is learning to implement her classes in real time as she manages her business.

“I just have all the knowledge and, you know, experience from actually working through and doing marketing projects and research projects for Parlour and not just turning it in as an assignment,” Houwman said. “It was weird at first, but now I love it. I love going to school, learning something, and then I can actually come back to work, and I can apply it.”

While Houwman is excited about the expanded menu, she still wants people to know that the ice cream that they’ve grown to love will always be available.

“Right now, we’re kind of in our fall flavors with like the pumpkin spice latte, the vanilla chai, the blood orange. We’re also really excited for like Christmas time to expand into like a peppermint and bark. We really like to change with the seasons, our flavor offerings. And I think that’s something that is really unique about Parlour,” Houwman said.

The store has also shifted into new hours and will be open Monday through Friday serving soup, sandwiches, coffee and ice cream from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Then, Thursday through Saturday the shop will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. serving ice cream only.

If you are interested in Parlour catering your event, you can email emma.houwman@parlouricecreamhouse.com.