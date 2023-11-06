SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Washington Pavilion announced today that they are acquiring the business operations of Parlour Ice Cream House and moving the restaurant inside the Pavilion.

The Washington Pavilion plans to remodel the current concessions area over the next few weeks and will open in December under the new name, The Parlour House. The Parlour House will be located outside the entrance to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and the planetarium on the second floor.

“Parlour Ice Cream has become a fan favorite for so many in our community, and we can’t wait to see the thousands of families who come through our doors enjoying it right here at the Pavilion,” Darrin Smith, president and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management, said in a Pavilion news release.

The Pavilion’s acquisition includes Parlour’s brand, recipes, equipment, furniture, inventory and supplies. Parlour Ice Cream was previously located at 340 S Main Ave in Washington Square, across the street from the Pavilion.

“Everything about Washington Square was always intended to complement the Washington Pavilion and enhance southern downtown,” Washington Square Partner and Parlour owner Chris Houwman, said in the release. “We are thrilled Parlour Ice Cream will now be accessible to so many more inside the Washington Pavilion.”

Parlour has closed the doors of its current location to prepare for the move. The WP café will also be closed until mid-November for remodeling which includes new equipment, lighting, flooring, retail shelves, food displays and a new menu.