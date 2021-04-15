Parker Fox commits to Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former Northern State basketball standout, Parker Fox, is taking his talents to Minnesota to join the Golden Gopher men’s basketball team.

“First of all, I want to thank Northern State University and coach Paul Sather and then coach Saul Phillips for granting me the opportunity to play high level division two basketball,” Parker Fox said. “Obviously, I want to thank Aberdeen, South Dakota for taking me in, but next year, I’m going to be attending the University of Golden Gophers. Go Golden Gophers!”

Fox led Northern State in scoring in both 2019-20 and 2020-21. In the 2019-2020 season, Fox tallied 19.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest.

In his junior year (2020-2021), Fox excelled scoring 22.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. That 22.1 points per game landed him at number 15 in the country. He also finished eighteenth in the country for rebounds per contest.

Fox announced his decision to enter the transfer portal back on March 19.

A little over two weeks later, Fox announced, via Twitter, his top eight college choices from coaches that reached out.

Beyond grateful for all the coaches that have reached out… TOP 8‼️🗣 #ptw pic.twitter.com/aMlPXGemMi — Parker Fox (@Parkerfox24) April 3, 2021

Fox will join a Golden Gophers squad that finished 14-15 in 2020-21.