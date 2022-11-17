PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — The third time is the charm. At least, that’s the case for the Parker School District.

Parker School Board President Ransom Jones told KELOLAND that two previous bond votes had failed, but that the county in November passed the $4 million bond issue to provide updates for the school district.

Jones says the funds will be used on things including a CTE facility, an auxiliary gym/storm shelter, cafeteria, heating and cooling, improving ADA access and creating a secure entrance to the school.

The current high school was built in 1912. With the construction of the new facilities, Jones says the old portion will come down.

Asked what changed that saw the county pass a bond they had twice before voted against, Jones says they were simply better able to reach the community this time.

“A lot of the information just needed to be explained in detail in terms of what the improvements were for the school,” Jones said. He also noted that the fact school is now in session may have also helped get more people engaged.

“The things were infrastructure needs in terms of heating and cooling, electrical, and then just space. We’re a growing school district,” said Jones, adding that there are around 500 K-12 students in the district. “We needed more space.”

As for the tax situation to raise the funds for the bond, Jones explained that the property tax increase on a residential property valued at $100,000 would come to $67/year, while agricultural land would see an increase of $1.34/acre annually.

Jones says the entire project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.