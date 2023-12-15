SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Around 6:45 p.m. on the evening of December 14, parents of children enrolled at Apple Tree Children’s Centers in Sioux Falls received a devastating message; a notice the company would be closing its centers in less than a month.

The message, signed by Apple Tree Executive Director Randy Stewart, informed parents that after more than 40 years, the centers would be closing their doors, citing financial losses as the reason for the closure.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In the six sentence statement, Stewart thanked the staff and families of Apple Tree, and expressed regret for the closure, set to take place no later than January 12.

This announcement sent parents reeling and spawned a mad rush the following morning by those seeking to find a limited number of childcare spots in a city already lacking them.

KELOLAND News spoke with four parents on Friday who shared what they are going through.

“Yesterday I went and dropped the kids off at day care and I went and picked them up in the afternoon,” said Sondrea Borth, who has two kids in day care at Apple Tree East, as well as 17-year-old son who works at the day care.

“Nobody said anything; nobody gave any hints or anything,” said Borth, describing day care pick up on Thursday. “Next thing I know I’m at home and it’s about 8 o’clock when I got my message stating the day care was shutting down.”

Borth says she was devastated as she read the news.

“Not only do I have one child,” Borth said. “I have multiple children and it was hard to find them [care] to begin with a year ago, and now it’s even harder to find something moving forward.

In addition to her two kids (5 and 2) in day care and eldest son who works at Apple Tree, Borth also has a baby on the way, due in May.

Borth has been lucky. She’s managed to find slots for her children Friday, though she is still seeking an infant slot for her child that will be born in just a handful of months.

“As of right now, my 2-year-old will have to go to one day care, and then my 5-year-old will have to go to a whole other day care that’s not even a sister-day care,” said Borth. “That’s $200 out of my pocket now on top of paying day care, just to get them enrolled to another day care to have something secured in January — it’s a financial crush.”

Borth laments having to leave behind Apple Tree.

“It’s hard — it’s devastating,” she said. “I really like Apple Tree. The gals there; everybody that works there are excellent. It is sad. I just wish they would have given us more of a heads up.”

The staff themselves, unfortunately, received the news only hours before parents.

“[Staff] had a mandatory meeting on Thursday after they closed at 6:30 — and after that meeting they sent out the announcement they were closing,” said Borth. “Nobody knew up until the last minute, which is very poor communication.”

Borth has a number of feelings about how things were handled by the owners of Apple Tree. “I’m] upset, but disappointed,” she said. “I came from another day care where my child was coming home with markings and molded bottles — then I found this one. It’s been phenomenal.”

Borth highlighted the learning systems, the cameras and the overall security of Apple Tree East as things she loved about the center. “Now I’ve gotta find that all over again.”

Though she’s found placements for her kids, price is a big stress on Borth.

“We’re going from like, $238 for a two-year-old to $297 now, and that’s just for one child,” said Borth. “I have to pay for two different centers, so now I don’t even get that discount.”

Finding these placements has been a job of its own. “I have called 15 centers, and I’ve stopped into four,” Borth said, adding that she’s missed work Friday to accomplish this.

The announcement of the closure has created a run of sorts on day care spots in the city, as evidenced by Borth’s experience.

“I started making phone calls at 8 o’clock this morning,” Borth said. “Some of the centers say, ‘Yes, we have an opening, come on down,’ — I come down and they already gave it away — it’s first come, first serve.”

This effort is not unique to Borth.

“I have made quite a few calls already this morning,” said Tara Davis, another parent whose children have been at Apple Tree East for about two years now. “Most day cares are full or not taking the ages I need, and can add them to a waitlist for a fee of $50-$75.”

Davis said she was in disbelief when she read the message on her day care app Thursday night. “Then I started to worry and freak out because now I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” she said. “Head Start doesn’t have a bussing system to get my daughter from home, so they pick her up and drop her off at day care. She only does half days, but I work all day and my job is not very accommodating when it comes to interruptions.”

So far, Davis has not had luck in finding placements for her children. “We are talking about me quitting my job to stay home, but I don’t think my household can survive on one income,” she said.

Lindsey Donaldson was slightly more prepared for the closure than the rest of the parents we spoke to; she’d heard a rumor about a potential closure in the days leading up to the announcement.

“I had actually heard hearsay from other people, and I didn’t think it was true,” she said. “By the time I got there [on Thursday night], you could tell the staff were upset.”

Donaldson has had one child in care at Apple Tree for a little over two years.

“This is his home away from home; this is all he’s known,” said Donaldson, who despite her slight forewarning still described the announcement as a shock. “I’m very heartbroken for not only myself but also the friends and basically family we’ve made there — and mostly for my son. It’s where his friends are and he loves those teachers as much as he loves us. It’s going to be hard for him.”

Donaldson says that from her understanding, the Apple Tree center directors learned of the impending closure around 10 a.m. on Thursday, and the rest of the staff found out later in the day.

“It’s awful,” said Donaldson, describing her feelings on how the owners have handled the situation. “From a business side, I see why they kept it under wraps as long as they did — they don’t want to lose the employees — but for the parents and the staff; to give them the time they need to actually find stuff and to carry on, I feel like the notice could’ve been a lot sooner.”

Donaldson had previously worked at another day care in town and says she’s been lucky enough to get her child a spot there now. “I did get fortunate,” she said.

Apple Tree has been in business in Sioux Falls for more than 40 years. “I was talking to the director last night, and she said there’s a family there whose parents went there, and now the kids go there,” recalled Donaldson. “It’s gonna be really hard for a lot of people to adjust.”

This abrupt closure also leaves Donaldson with concerns about the larger day care ecosystem in Sioux Falls. “Going into a day care again, it makes me concerned,” she said. “Is this going to happen again — It’s not the first day care closure this year and I’m sure it’s not going to be the last one in upcoming years.

Meara Short has a six-year-old daughter who attends Apple Tree, and a two-and-a-half week old son who was scheduled to start at Apple Tree in February.

“We’ve been using Apple Tree since July [2023],” said Short. “I’ve had his newborn spot lined up for about the same time.”

Short isn’t happy with how little notice parents were given. “It sounds like they knew for quite some time [that they would close],” she said. “Finding an infant spot along with a school age spot is almost impossible, so any heads up they could have given us would have been awesome.”

Short described what is happening now as a kind of race to see who can get to the remaining available child care slots first.

“Luckily enough I’m on maternity leave right now,” said Short. “I’m able to make those phone calls, post in Facebook groups, fill out applications — if I was still working — it’s not easy to dedicate all that time.”

The timing of the announcement hits hard as well. “It’s the holidays, Christmas is in 11 days and then you have New Years — everyone is closed,” said Short, who expressed concern about Apple Tree being able to keep enough staff through this time period to remain open even until January 12.

Short is another of the lucky ones of these parents. “We secured placement this morning at Kids Academy,” she said, adding that they were able to get their newborn signed up too.

“I don’t know how it happened, but it did,” said Short, adding that she has quite a few friends still seeking spots.

Short reflected on the moments after she received the news of the closure, wondering to herself, “What are we supposed to do? — As soon as the news broke, the Facebook groups were going absolutely insane with posts,” she said.

Davis was hurt by the way this situation was handled. “I really don’t think the owner thought how much this would hurt a lot of families,” she said. “Closing the centers the way the owners did makes me feel like my kids and family are nothing but dollar signs to him.”

Borth, for her part, is also angry. “I wish they would’ve given more of a heads up or gave more of an extension — give us a couple months,” she said. “It’s basically, ‘Good luck, here you go. Take your kids — we’re closing — you’ve got a couple weeks to go find something else.'”

KELOLAND News attempted to reach Apple Tree owner Randy Stewart on Friday, but were only able to leave a message with his voicemail.