Parents arrested for using a cattle prod on children and giving them methamphetamine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls couple is in the Minnehaha County jail facing more than a dozen felony charges after being accused of giving meth and pot to children in their home and using electric cattle prods on them.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office believes the abuse has been happening over the past three to four years.

Captain Josh Phillips says the department began working on the case May 13 when one of the children called police reporting his step father, Lance Long, and his mother, Crystallynn Long, had been abusing them.

Crystallynn Long

Lance Long

Phillips reports the couple used three hot shot cattle prods on the majority of their four children: 17, 13 and 11-year-old boys, and a 15-year-old girl. They also said all of the children had been given methamphetamine and marijuana by Lance Long.

The couple took off to Oklahoma, according to Capt. Phillips, and was brought back to Minnehaha County on Wednesday.

Both of them have been charged with:

Three counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon

Four counts of distribution of marijuana to a minor

Three counts of distribution of a controlled substance to a minor

Four counts of abuse and cruelty to a minor

Additional charges may be coming

Capt. Phillips said all kids are now in good health and doing well.