Parade of Lights preparations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This Friday marks the 28th annual Parade of Lights in Sioux Falls. It kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Downtown Sioux Falls plans for another record-breaking year of floats. Last year’s parade drew in 42,000 people to Phillips Avenue. But a lot of work comes in the weeks before the parade.

Check this story later to hear how Downtown Sioux Falls puts it all together and from people preparing a float.

KELOLAND News will be livestreaming the event on our website. Watch the floats from 7:30 – 9 p.m. CST on Friday.

For the first time, we will also be livestreaming the Festival of Lights Parade in Rapid City on Saturday, November 30, 2019, on KELOLAND.com. Look for that coverage from 6 – 8 p.m. MST.