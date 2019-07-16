Paper rockets launched at Minuteman Missile National Historic Site

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CACTUS FLAT, S.D. (KELO) — 42 paper rockets were launched at the Minuteman Missile National Historic Site in South Dakota on Tuesday.

The rockets were launched as part of a worldwide celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch.

National Park Service rangers helped visitors build and launch the rockets at the Cold War era historic site along I-90 at the Interior exit.

The two-hour launch was part of the global rocket launch event sponsored by the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Space Race was an important part of the Cold War, and influenced the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles. The national historic site has a visitor center and allows people to visit three sites in the area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss