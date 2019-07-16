Paper rockets launched at Minuteman Missile National Historic Site

CACTUS FLAT, S.D. (KELO) — 42 paper rockets were launched at the Minuteman Missile National Historic Site in South Dakota on Tuesday.

The rockets were launched as part of a worldwide celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch.

National Park Service rangers helped visitors build and launch the rockets at the Cold War era historic site along I-90 at the Interior exit.

The two-hour launch was part of the global rocket launch event sponsored by the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Space Race was an important part of the Cold War, and influenced the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles. The national historic site has a visitor center and allows people to visit three sites in the area.