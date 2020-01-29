FILE – In this July 5, 2016, file photo, cans and plastic bottles brought in for recycling fill containers at a recycling center in Sacramento, Calif. The state of California is fining CVS Pharmacy a record $3.6 million for failing to redeem deposits on bottles and cans at some of its locations, regulators said Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Senate Bill 54 wants plastic straws and bags to remain in South Dakota. KELOLAND.com reporter Bob Mercer reported, a group of state lawmakers recommended Tuesday that South Dakota communities shouldn’t get to individually ban bags, other containers or beverage straws.

Other states in the Midwest already have similar preemption laws set in place. A preemption law limits cities or municipalities from regulating or banning the use of plastic. KELOLAND.com reporter Michael Geheren reported, states with larger populations seem to have done the exact opposite. New York, California, Oregon, Vermont, Delaware, Connecticut, Maine and Hawaii have all banned the use of one-time use plastic.

Rita J. Erickson is a post-doctoral associate at the University of Minnesota. She has done research on the biodegradability of paper and plastic. In her book, Paper Or Plastic?: Energy, Environment, and Consumerism in Sweden and America, a section outlines items that are biodegradable.

The article states that paper does not degrade rapidly, but plastic does not biodegrade at all. Of the people Erickson talked to, she states the individuals who chose paper wanted to help the environment. The ones who selected plastic said they’d use it again.

But why does being biodegradable matter? Check this story later today to find out.