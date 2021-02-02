Papa Woody’s wins 2021 DTSF Burger Battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A pizza shop claimed the top prize in this year’s burger battle.
Papa Woody’s was named the winner of the 2021 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle. It was the first year Papa Woody’s competed in the competition.
Papa Woody’s is located in the Jones 421 building. The winning burger was named “The Uptowner.” It featured: “a 1/2 pound ground chuck/brisket patty seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic. Healthy smear of cream cheese mixed with diced jalapeños, banana peppers, shredded cheddar on the bottom of a fresh pretzel bun. Melted cheddar and Munster cheese top the burger with Wood Fired charred pineapple tidbits and thick Cherrywood bacon all drizzled with sweet chili sauce. Served with a handful of fries, a fried pickle spear, and a side of ranch.”
A total of 24 restaurants competed in the 8th annual year of the event, up from 16 restaurants in 2020.
Downtown Sioux Falls said more than 11,000 votes were cast on the online app. A total of 42 people tried all 24 burgers.
The 2020 winner was Parker’s Bistro.
KELOLAND News was at Tuesday’s winning announcement and will have more coverage on-air and online.