Papa Woody’s wins 2021 DTSF Burger Battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A pizza shop claimed the top prize in this year’s burger battle.

Papa Woody’s was named the winner of the 2021 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle. It was the first year Papa Woody’s competed in the competition.

Papa Woody’s is located in the Jones 421 building. The winning burger was named “The Uptowner.” It featured: “a 1/2 pound ground chuck/brisket patty seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic. Healthy smear of cream cheese mixed with diced jalapeños, banana peppers, shredded cheddar on the bottom of a fresh pretzel bun. Melted cheddar and Munster cheese top the burger with Wood Fired charred pineapple tidbits and thick Cherrywood bacon all drizzled with sweet chili sauce. Served with a handful of fries, a fried pickle spear, and a side of ranch.”

A total of 24 restaurants competed in the 8th annual year of the event, up from 16 restaurants in 2020.

Downtown Sioux Falls said more than 11,000 votes were cast on the online app. A total of 42 people tried all 24 burgers.

The 2020 winner was Parker’s Bistro.

Blarney Stone Pub: The Golden Porker. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.

Chef Lance’s on Phillips: MarketBeat Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.

Crave – Sioux Falls: Mac & Cheese Lobster Roll Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.

Crawfords: Brie and Apple Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.

DaDa Gastropub: BURGER #5. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.

EightyOne Arcade Bar: The Broodburger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.

Falls Landing Bar & Grill: The Toon Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.

Fernson Brewing Company: Big Beefy Boy Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.

Five Guys – Sioux Falls: Bacon Cheeseburger “All the Way.” Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.

Holiday Inn City Centre: Santa Fe Chimi Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.

JL Beers Sioux Falls: Smokey the Beer Cheese Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.

Leonardo’s Café at the Washington Pavilion: Blue Leo. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.

MacKenzie River – Sioux Falls: THE Pizza Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.

Minervas: The Classic. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.

Ode to Food & Drinks: Ode to Dill-icious Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.

Papa Woody’s: The Uptowner. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.

Parker’s Bistro: Le French Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.

PAve: Dr. Love. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.

Phillips Avenue Diner: Sriracha Chili Bacon Cheese Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.

Swamp Daddy’s: The Who Dat Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.

TommyJack’s: The Loukah. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.

The Treasury at Hotel on Phillips: The Blue Wagyu. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.

Wileys: Farmer’s Breakfast Burger. Photo courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND News was at Tuesday’s winning announcement and will have more coverage on-air and online.