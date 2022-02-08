SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Health officials with Avera and Sanford are happy to see declining numbers for COVID-19 active cases.

Holding a third news conference on COVID-19 in the past two months, officials pointed to active cases falling for 10 days in South Dakota, lower spread rates and less increasing pressure on health systems.

Avera Dr. David Basel, Vice President of Clinical Quality, said Avera peaked in the last week of January.

“Things have leveled off and pulled back a little bit,” Basel said.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are 312 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 with 20,824 active cases. That’s down from as high as 36,000 active cases on Jan. 24.

This chart shows the number of active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

All 66 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread and Basel said Avera had 25 patients die from COVID-19 in the past week.

“We still have patients that are dying in the ICU,” Basel said.

With declining new numbers of COVID-19 cases, Sanford Health Vice President Medical Officer Dr. Mike Wilde said the state has “been here before.” Wilde mentioned South Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases were under 200 in July and the state has seen two spikes caused by the Delta and Omicron variants.

“That’s why we continue to encourage people to get vaccinated and to get a booster shot,” Wilde said. “Our chances of a future with minimal COVID in our lives are greatly improved with a vaccine and booster.”

The latest numbers for the state health department show 57% of South Dakota’s population 5-years-old and above has become fully vaccinated.

“COVID really is about the decisions we make or the chances we take,” Wilde said.

Both Basel and Wilde pointed to COVID-19 data regarding case counts, hospitalizations and spread rates as ways to measure the pandemic. Dr. Wilde said as the virus becomes more endemic, data to measure COVID-19 will also likely change.

“We want to paint the most accurate picture,” Wilde said. “Also inclusive of the vulnerabilities we have as well.”

Wilde said Sanford and Avera will work with the state health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to address information needed regarding COVID-19.

“We are going to see some big changes,” Wilde said. “We’ll continue to learn and guide what we know is best.”

In Iowa, Republican Governor Kim Reynolds announced the state’s emergency proclamation will end on Feb. 15. With that, the state’s two COVID-19 websites, coronavirus.iowa.gov and vaccinateiowa.gov, will be decommissioned on February 16, 2022. Information will remain accessible online through other state and federal resources.

KELOLAND News has reached out to the South Dakota DOH about any possible changes to its COVID-19 data. This story will be updated with any response received.