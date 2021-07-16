Overdose deaths increased in all states in 2020 except South Dakota and New Hampshire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The United States saw more than 93,000 overdose deaths in 2020, according to a report from the US government.

The report includes a graphic showing the rise of overdose deaths in the US over 12 month periods running from January 2015 to December 2020. This data shows that nationwide, the number of overdose deaths in a 12 month period nearly doubled between 2015 and 2020, rising from 53,356 predicted deaths by December 2015 to 93,331 predicted deaths by December 2020.

The sharpest rise in overdose deaths in 2020 was seen in Vermont, which had a 57.6% increase. Neighboring New Hampshire was one of only two states that did not see an increase, having a predicted 0.5% decrease.

The other state that saw a decrease was South Dakota, which saw a 15.9% decrease in 2020. This stands in stark contrast to South Dakota’s neighboring states, all of which saw increases in drug overdose deaths, ranging from a low of 12.9% (Montana) to a high of 42.9% (Nebraska).

You can see the comparison of South Dakota to its neighbors in the graph below.