Out-of-work residents decrease in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s new, or initial, unemployment claims decreased by 336 for the week ending Jan. 16, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation. The agency processed 649 claims compared to 985 in the prior week.

North Dakota was the only state of five in the region to post an increase. The state had 45 more claims. North Dakota had 1,991 claims for the week ending Jan. 16 compared to 1,946 in the prior week.

Iowa’s claims decreased by 581 to 6,785 from the prior week’s 7,366.

Minnesota had 13,680 claims, which is a decrease of 3,621 from the prior week’s 17,301

Nebraska had 2,784 claims. This was a decrease of 2,430 from the prior week’s 5,214.

In South Dakota, 5,662 residents were still unemployed for the week ending Jan. 9. This was a decrease of 537 from the prior week’s total of 6,199.