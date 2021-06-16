Ouch! That’s hot! KELOLAND looks at the temperatures of common surfaces on a summer day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Temperatures are continuing to rise across KELOLAND, not only causing the air to be warmer, but make some commonly-touched surfaces unbearably hot.

These surfaces can be hot enough to burn your skin, causing minor to more major injuries.

The American Burn Association says to avoid contact burns when going outside, wear shoes when walking on hot pavement or sand and keep your pets off of the hot pavement.

With temperatures expected to reach over 100 degrees in parts of KELOLAND on Wednesday, pavement isn’t the only hot surface with the potential of burning skin.

KELOLAND’s Perry Groton talked with roofers about the temperatures, and they used an infrared thermometer on the roof and the reading was 129.5 degrees Fahrenheit.

KELOLAND reporters went around the City of Sioux Falls with the thermometer to see what the temperature of other surfaces across the city were at different times of the day.

Car surface temperatures

You may have heard people talking about their cars being so warm, they could bake food in them. KELOLAND measured the temperatures of the surfaces on your vehicle to tell you just how hot they really are.

The first readings were conducted at 10 a.m., when the temperature outside was 81 degrees Fahrenheit and it was partially cloudy. At 2:30 p.m., it was 91 degrees Fahrenheit and sunny.

Car Handles: We tested the car handles at 10 a.m. and then again at 2:30 p.m. The temperature of the handle actually decreased in the afternoon compared to the morning reading.

Car Hood: We compared the car hood readings of the morning and afternoon and saw an increase in temperature throughout the day.

During the 2:30 p.m. reading, we also looked at temperatures inside a vehicle.

Leather car seats

Stearing wheel

Surfaces in Downtown Sioux Falls

When walking through Downtown Sioux Falls, there are multiple surfaces that you might not even think of being hotter than normal on a sunny day.

Here are some of the surface temperatures of items downtown, comparing their temperatures in the morning and the afternoon on Wednesday.

The morning temperatures were collected at around 10 a.m. and the weather conditions were 81 degrees Fahrenheit and partially cloudy. During the 2:30 reading, it was 91 degrees Fahrenheit and sunny.

Sidewalk reading

Parking meter

Grass

Light pole reading

Brick wall

Statue in Downtown Sioux Falls

Restaurant table

Park bench

Playground equipment

During the summer, playgrounds see an increase of children looking to run off some energy and enjoy some time in the sun. However, surface heat is hotter than air heat, and the play surfaces can get dangerously hot.

Here are some of the temperatures of surfaces found at McKennan Park at around noon on Wednesday. The air temperature at the time was 88 degrees Fahrenheit and it was sunny out.

Playground flooring in McKennan Park at around noon on Wednesday. This was the hottest surface we found this day.

The hottest surface we found on the playground was the flooring around the main play equipment. It was 157 degrees Fahrenheit at 12:04 p.m.

Swing set seat

Swing set handles

Water fountain in the park

Fence at the pool at the park

Top of the electrical box

A sliding board at the park

Playground toys at the park

Playground toys in the shade at the park

Picnic table at the park

If you do happen to get burned by a surface on a hot day, here are the ways Avera says to determine what degree level of burn you are experiencing:

First-degree burns: These burns involve only the outer layer of skin, as in a typical sunburn.

Skin appears pink of light red.

No blisters, but some pain.

Three to seven days for healing.

Second-degree burns: Affect the outer skin later and the layer underneath.

Blisters with swelling.

Either superficial or deep.

Skin appears red.

Accompanied by pain.

Heals in approximately two to three weeks.

Third-degree burns: damage or destroy the deepest layer of skin and tissues underneath.

All layers of skin to the fat affected.

Skin appears dry and leathery with waxy white, black, brown or cherry red color.

Painless but frequently requires skin grafting and extended recovery time.