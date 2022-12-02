SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating a death that occurred at Bell Inc. in Sioux Falls.

OSHA spokesperson Scott Allen told KELOLAND News over the phone Friday morning that the death happened on Tuesday, November 29.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Allen says by law, OSHA has 6 months to investigate a work-place fatality, in which time they will conduct interviews with witnesses, staff and the employer to determine how the incident occurred and whether there were any violations of standards or regulations that contributed.

No further information on the death has been reported.

Bell Inc. produces packaging including food containers, cartons and overnight mail envelopes.

KELOLAND News also spoke via phone to Bell Inc. CEO Ben Arndt, who said he could not answer questions due to the investigation underway. He provided us with this statement.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of a valued team member that occurred at our South Dakota Algonquin Street facility. Our thoughts and condolences go to the employee’s family, friends and co-workers. Our priority at this time is to provide our support to the family and our team members during this time of loss. Bell Incorporated will also continue to cooperate with the authorities and investigators to better understand how this incident occurred. The safety and well-being of our employees remains our top priority. Ben Arndt

Chief Operating Officer

According to OSHA data, the Sioux Falls Bell Inc. facility has not received any past violations.