Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 49 new positive cases; Death toll up to 81; Active cases at 801

Origins of COVID-19 community spread not specifically known, DOH official says

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The origins of most community-spread coronavirus cases in the state are unknown, said Dr. Josh Clayton, the epidemiologist with the South Dakota Department of Health.

“We don’t have any specifically identified areas where individuals are getting exposed,” Clayton said during Friday’s news briefing.

Clayton was asked by KELOLAND News if contact tracing had been able to determine if individuals had been exposed at a large gathering, restaurant, workplace or similar specific site.

By definition, community spread means in the community and not specific to a point of origin, Clayton said.

When a person tests positive for COVID-19, DOH does contact tracing to determine who may have been exposed to the coronavirus by that person and where the person was before testing positive.

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests