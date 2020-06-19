Origins of COVID-19 community spread not specifically known, DOH official says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The origins of most community-spread coronavirus cases in the state are unknown, said Dr. Josh Clayton, the epidemiologist with the South Dakota Department of Health.

“We don’t have any specifically identified areas where individuals are getting exposed,” Clayton said during Friday’s news briefing.

Clayton was asked by KELOLAND News if contact tracing had been able to determine if individuals had been exposed at a large gathering, restaurant, workplace or similar specific site.

By definition, community spread means in the community and not specific to a point of origin, Clayton said.

When a person tests positive for COVID-19, DOH does contact tracing to determine who may have been exposed to the coronavirus by that person and where the person was before testing positive.

