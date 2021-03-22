Oregon cruises past USD women in NCAA Tournament

SAN ANTONIO, T.X. (KELO) — The Oregon Ducks used a strong start and stingy defense to cruise past the USD women 67-47 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Oregon jumped out to a 15-8 lead, with 3:14 to play in the first quarter.

“Certainly we were shell shocked at the beginning of that game and we didn’t take care of the ball,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “Just a tough first half for us offensively.”

Following that, the Coyotes missed their next 25 shots and only scored one point over the next 13 minutes and 14 seconds, while Oregon scored 19. That made the score 34-9 at halftime.

HALFTIME: Oregon 34 @SDCoyotesWBB 9. @KELOSports



Sjerven hits 2 free throws… USD outscored 19-1 over the last 13 mintues.



Oregon shooting 59% from field and 44% from deep.



USD has missed their last 25 shots and are shooting 9% from field and 0% (0-11) from deep. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 23, 2021

“It wasn’t from a lack of effort from our players. We have a lot of joy and passion in the way we play,” Plitzuweit said. “We just didn’t get some good opportunities and when we did in the second quarter, we didn’t get them to fall.”

“It’s hard to get a flow of the game going when your shots aren’t falling,” USD senior Hannah Sjerven said. “It just took some time for us to turn that around.”

In the second half, USD began to find success on offense as they scored 13 points in four minutes, but Oregon hit their first five shots of the half and kept the Ducks ahead 44-22.

“We shifted a little bit and move Hannah to the high post. We hit a couple shots and found a rhythm from there,” Plitzuweit said.

Despite scoring more points in the third quarter (20) than they did in the first half, the Coyotes still trailed 50-29 after three quarters.

End of 3: Oregon 50 @SDCoyotesWBB 29. @KELOSports



Coyotes outscore the Ducks 20-16, but still down 21. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 23, 2021

As the fourth quarter played out, the Coyotes continued to fight, but they had just too much mountain to climb.

USD cut the lead to 16 at it’s closest, but Oregon would pull away from there for the 67-47 victory.

FINAL: Oregon 67 @SDCoyotesWBB 47. @KELOSports



Sjerven with a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 23, 2021

The Coyotes shortcomings didn’t stem from senior forward, Hannah Sjerven, who led the team with a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds.

USD senior and Summit League Tournament Most Valuable Player, Chloe Lamb, finished with just 6 points on 2-12 shooting. Liv Korngable added 15 for USD.

As for the Ducks, they were led by three players who scored in double figures including leading scorer Erin Boley (22). Nyara Sabally added 17 while Sedona Prince finished with 12.

Oregon will now advance to play Georgia on Wednesday, March 24.

USD concludes their season with a 19-5 record and a Summit League Tournament championship.

“Our team faced some challenges this year as we had to replace three of our six top players from last year, plus we lost Monica (Arens) early in the year and that was tough for us,” Plitzuweit said. “When we got into the season, we didn’t get many home games. Our kids faced a lot of adversity and I’m proud of how they embraced that adversity.”