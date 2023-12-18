SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow plow trucks were parked inside multiple garage bays in Sioux Falls on Monday morning, as if patiently waiting for any snow to arrive.

Unlike last year, those trucks could be waiting a while for a workout, although some winter weather could be on the horizon for parts of the state on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Curt Theisen spent many, many hours inside his snow plow truck during the winter of 2022-2023.

“It was tiring. I wouldn’t say I got tired of it,” Theisen said.

Theisen is a lead highway maintenance supervisor for the Sioux Falls office of the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The 24 trucks in the Sioux Falls fleet cover about 300 miles but the trucks aren’t confined only to that area.

“Last year on Dec. 27, they shipped four of us to the Rosebud Reservation for four days,” Theisen said.

A support team along with extra parts and tools always accompanies operators and truckers that are sent from Sioux Falls to another location in the state.

“A few years back I was at the North Dakota border,” Theisen said. He’s also blown snow in Spearfish Canyon as well as other areas of the Black Hills.

“With this job, I’ve gotten to see a lot of different parts of the state,” Theisen said.

He may see two or three vehicles while plowing snow on a two-lane roadway in a rural area. He appreciates the different landscapes he’s worked on including the small towns he passes through in some rural areas.

Most often, Theisen is out plowing Interstate 29 around Sioux Falls.

“Here there’s just so much traffic,” Theisen said of the Sioux Falls area.

Theisen is typically driving his snow plow truck with a blade and a tow plow trailer behind it. The tow plow will plow the road and can apply salt/brine mixture to the roadway.

The tow plows are a 36-foot trailer, equipped with either a 250-gallon liquid deicer tank and an 8-cubic yard hopper sander, or two 1,000-gallon liquid deicer tanks, according to the SD DOT.

“I like to drive and operate the equipment. It’s kind of cool, driving this big truck, going down the road plowing snow,” Theisen said.

Theisen said he likes that he’s doing a needed job.

He started with the SD DOT in 1998 as a diesel mechanic. He became a snow plow operator in 2007.

The SD DOT winter maintenance plan for fiscal year 2024 has $23.2 million in the budget for snow removal. It’s an increase from FY2023 when about $20 million was in the budget. It needed about $20 million more in a winter that required at least 40 announcements of interstate closures and openings in the state from Dec. 12 through April 6.

An operator gets attached to the snow plow truck

A snow plow truck is assigned to each operator.

The SD DOT winter maintenance plan says the department has 382 full-time snow plows.

Theisen’s been using his truck since about 2015.

“The biggest improvement is the equipment,” Theisen said. Older or retired snow plow drivers will talk about how they’d have to wear overalls, a heavy winter jacket and winter boots and would need to scrape frost off the inside of the windshield, he said.

“Now, you can drive all day in a hooded sweatshirt or even a T-shirt,” Theisen said.

The trucks and equipment are also built better.

“We used to have single axle but now it’s dual axle,” he said.

A dual axle means four more wheels are on the road and it also means more salt and material can be hauled.

Each operator is responsible for cleaning their truck, changing the oil, adding grease where it’s needed and replacing blades as needed.

“You know your truck, inside and out,” Theisen said. Right down to the impression the operator has made in the driver’s seat.

Plowing for conditions

Snow plow operators won’t be out plowing when road and conditions make it unsafe but there can still be some tense situations.

“You can be going along and all of a sudden there is a whiteout where you can’t see a foot in front of the plow,” Theisen said.

Operators need to keep the snow plow moving because a stopped snow plow is a hazard for other vehicles, he said. “You go through it real slow,” Theisen said.

The roadway lines are a guide and so are rumble strips when the visibility suddenly decreases, he said.

Whiteouts are often brief, Theisen said.

Drivers become familiar with their snow routes.

“All routes can be a little quirky,” Theisen said.

Operators know that if the wind blows from a certain direction, it can build up the snow on a certain part of the roadway.

“I’m used to a lot of traffic. I plow I-29 through town,” Theisen said.

But one factor can still be unsettling. Snow plow trucks are driving slow because the road and weather conditions require it. There are times when a vehicle “flies right past you,” going too fast for the conditions, Theisen said.

In general, vehicle drivers need to give snow plows room to work and drive for conditions, Theisen said.

Lots of oil changes last year

The oil is changed on snow plow trucks every 4,000 miles.

“Last year we were constantly changing the oil,” Theisen said.

This year, snow plow operators are doing other tasks besides plowing snow.

The ground hasn’t yet frozen so crews are still installing signs, he said.

Crews are also cutting roadside brush these days.

If, or when, conditions require snow plowing, Theisen will be ready to work. “I like to plow snow. If it’s going to be cold and snowy, I might as well be working.”