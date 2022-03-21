SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It could be impossible to find an Onida resident who isn’t a University of South Dakota basketball fan these days.

“To have a South Dakota player, a team from South Dakota in a big name setting, that doesn’t happen often,” said Kirsten Hermes of Onida, a town of about 700 people in Sully County, about 30 miles east of the Missouri River in central South Dakota.

Hermes is talking about Chloe Lamb, of Onida, who is a member of the USD Coyote women’s basketball team that defeated No. 2 seed Baylor Sunday. The Coyotes advanced to the tournament’s Sweet 16 to play Saturday in the regionals in Wichita, Kansas. This is the second time a women’s team has advanced to the Sweet 16. South Dakota State University advanced in 2019.

“Everyone’s talking about it,” said Clark Jordre, an owner of the Blue Goose Sports Pub. “I’ve already had people calling wanting tables and to get everybody watching on Saturday.”

The Blue Goose Sports Pub has memorabilia from past Sully Buttes teams as well as others in the region. The displays include the two championship Sully Buttes teams that Lamb played on. The team won the state Class B title in 2016 and 2017.

The sports pub also has multiple TVs including in the restrooms, in the ceiling and in the floor. All will be tuned to the broadcast of Saturday’s game.

Lamb’s high school basketball coach Mark Senftner has been following Lamb’s college career over the past five years. As with other players who played in college, he tries to get to a USD game during the regular season.

He was watching on TV when USD knocked off Baylor 61-47 on Baylor’s home court. Prior to Sunday’s loss, Baylor had won 17 consecutive NCAA tourney games played on their home court since 2011 and won 66 consecutive home games against non-conference opponents since UConn won in the Ferrell Center on Jan. 13, 2014.

USD led 16 to 4 after the first quarter. He wasn’t yet to be completely confident of a USD win but he was confident in their defense.

Senftner emphasizes defense as a high school coach.

“They’ve been doing it with defense all year,” Senfter said of USD.

Senfter and his wife Lynn and their son plan to go to Wichita to watch Saturday’s game.

After Sunday’s win, a group of fans, including the Senftners, sent a congratulatory video to Lamb and Coyotes while gathered at Lamb’s parents’ home.

A group of fans gathered at the home of Chloe Lamb’s parents to send their congratulations on the USD victory Sunday. Photo courtesy of Lynn Senftner.

“This has just been so incredible,” Lynn Senftner said of the USD postseason.

Basketball has been a big part of the Senftners’ life. Mark Senftner was recently inducted into the South Dakota basketball hall of fame.

“We’ve been so fortunate with Mark’s career to meet so many great families and kids.”

But this post-season run on the big stage is “extra special,” Lynn said.

“It’s a perfect example of what hard work and talent and great mindset can do for you,” Lynn said.

While Lynn watches Lamb’s play she is also drawn to the reserve players. “I love the bench, those role players. The practice squad, the people waiting for their turn,” Lynn said. Each has contributed to the success of the team, she said.

Hermes and Jordre said folks all over town are talking about the Coyotes.

Lamb and USD’s success has united USD and SDSU fans in this town and county.

“We have a lot of (SDSU) fans in Onida,” Jorde said. But, “They are cheering for USD.”

“It’s been fun to follow and see the crowd, their family and friends…,” Jordre said. USD has a following in the area and that includes people who played against her or played with her, Jordre said.

“Even if they are (SDSU) fans, they’re cheering for her,” Mark Senftner said. “When you are talking about Chloe Lamb, there’s no doubt who they are cheering for.”

Jordre said Lamb is “such a good kid.”

Her former teammate Hermes said Lamb was “a good commander on the floor and our team. She was intense.”

Hermes said Lamb has those same qualities now as a college basketball player.

Lamb isn’t the only South Dakota player on the USD roster, but she is the only one from a county in which more pheasants were harvested in 2020 (24,083) than the total USD enrollment of 9,464.

