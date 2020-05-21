Ongoing unemployment claims nearly 600,000 more than in 2019 in five-state area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although initial, or new, unemployment claims are lower than historic levels hit in March, the number of continued claims also remains at high levels in five states in the region.

South Dakota had 23,388 continued claims for the week ending May 15. That’s 403 fewer than the prior week but it’s 22,205 more than in the same week for 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

There are nearly 600,000 more ongoing unemployment claims than last year during this time period in a five-state area.

Iowa has 189,643 continued or insured unemployment for the week ending May 15. That’s 10,033 more from the prior week and 174,326 more than one year ago, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Minnesota has 429,187 continued claims for the week ending May 15. That’s 8,975 more than the prior week and 395,422 more than the same week in 2019, according to the DOL.

Nebraska had a 793 decrease in continued claims from the prior week. The state had 68,089 for the week ending May. The claims for 2020 were 64,984 more than the claims in 2019.

North Dakota had 94 more continued claims than the prior week. The state had 35,921, which was 33,704 than in 2019.

North Dakota was the only state of five in the region to post an increase in new, or initial, unemployment claims for the week ending May 15, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The state had 3,031 new claims, up 278 from last week’s 2,753.

The DOL adjusts the prior week’s claims each new week to reflect the state paying the claim and not the residence of the claimant.

South Dakota had 3,806 initial weekly claims for unemployment benefits that were processed by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation. This is a decrease of 1,463 claims from the prior week’s total of 5,269.

Minnesota had 31,539, a decrease of 6,130 from the prior week. Iowa had 13,040 which is a 2,780 decrease from the prior week. Nebraska had 5,923 which is a 439 decrease from the prior week.