SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers in Sioux Falls are seeing more and more orange cones as road construction continues to pick up.

There is a map of active construction projects including street construction, asphalt overlay and the slurry seal program on the city’s website. There’s also a number of big projects the city is working on in conjunction with the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

You can find a breakdown of the projects ongoing and what projects will be upcoming below.

What projects are ongoing?

There’s a number of projects happening in eastern Sioux Falls, including Arrowhead Parkway, Six Mile Road, Benson Road, northeastern Sycamore Avenue and 60th Street, 6th Street (I-229 and Sycamore Avenue) and 57th Street (Veterans Parkway to Six Mile Road).

In western Sioux Falls, work continues on the 41st Street Diverging Diamond and Tallgrass Avenue (74th Street to 85th Street).

In central Sioux Falls, 6th Street remains closed (Phillips Avenue to Weber Avenue) for the Unity Bridge.

In southern Sioux Falls, road work is happening at Cliff Avenue (85th Street) and the first segment of South Veterans Parkway (Western Avenue to Cliff Avenue).

Arrowhead Parkway and Six Mile Road

This is the second year of road construction work on Arrowhead Parkway from Veterans Parkway to Willow Run Golf Course, including the new intersection with Six Mile Road.

Photo from SD DOT.

In May, paving eastbound lanes from Six Mile Road to Willow Run Golf Course is happening. Six Mile Road is closed south of the intersection with Arrowhead Parkway, but remains open to the north.

According to the DOT website, Arrowhead Parkway will have all the lanes paved and open to traffic by August 11. The 2-year project will be finished by Fall 2023.

Benson Road / I-229 interchange

A two-year project which will become a diverging diamond bridge over Interstate 229 has closed Benson Road east of I-229.

Rendering from city of Sioux Falls.

One lane of traffic is open on Benson Road west of I-229. Lewis Avenue and Potsdam Avenue will have alternating closures west of I-229.

North 60th Street / I-229 interchange

A new bridge is being built over Interstate 229 at North 60th Street. The new bridge will be 40 feet wide, replacing the 30-foot wide bridge built in 1961.

Photo from SD DOT.

The new bridge is expected to be finished by August 2023.

While North 60th Street is closed to thru traffic, the city did work on Sycamore Avenue and Benson Road.

6th Street from I-229 to Sycamore Avenue

In eastern Sioux Falls, 6th Street is down to one lane in each direction from Interstate 229 to Sycamore Avenue for a variety of repair work, including concrete patching, curb and gutter repair, sidewalk ADA ramp replacement and asphalt overlay.

Rendering from city of Sioux Falls.

The $3.5 million project will be finished by October.

33rd Street at Veterans Parkway

Traffic signals will be installed at the intersection of 33rd Street and Veterans Parkway and at the intersection of 41st Street and Linedrive Avenue.

Rendering from city of Sioux Falls.

Traffic signal cameras will be installed at 18th Street and Veterans Parkway, 41st Street and Veterans Parkway and at 26th Street and Highline Avenue.

57th Street east of Veterans Parkway

In southeastern Sioux Falls, 57th Street is closed east of Veterans Parkway. The new 57th Street will intersect with Linedrive Avenue, Faith Avenue and Sparta Avenue.

The $5.5 million project is expected to be finished in October.

41st Street at Interstate 29

According to traffic data from the city, more than 25,000 vehicles a day use the area of Interstate 29 and 41st Street.

Live cam snapshot from SD DOT.

You can view updates and live cams of the construction on the DOT’s 41st Street Diverging Diamond website.

What projects are upcoming?

Water main work is also expected to take place in the neighborhoods near the Avera McKennan Fitness Center (between Southeastern Avenue and Bahnson Avenue in between 41st and 49th streets).

The city of Sioux Falls does asphalt overlay and slurry seal project areas throughout the city. Those projects are outside the pothole street teams which are now using hot mix to repair roads.

According to the city’s website, asphalt overlay contains milling which consists of grinding the top surface of asphalt down 2 inches for a new layer of asphalt.

Asphalt overlay is a “cost-effective” way to maintain street conditions and extend the life of streets.

The slurry seal process is a low-cost, fast way to maintain streets. The city website says slurry seal is “a slurry seal is a ½” layer applied on top of the existing asphalt surface by a paver and is a mixture of asphalt oil, small rock and other additives.”

26th Street (Cleveland Avenue to Alpine Avenue)

In eastern Sioux Falls, 26th Street will go down to one lane in each direction from Cleveland Avenue to Alpine Avenue for curb ramp replacement, storm drainage improvements and an asphalt overlay.

Rendering from city of Sioux Falls.

Water main work in Avera McKennan Fitness Center neighborhoods

