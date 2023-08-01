SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new multi-use apartment and commercial complex in downtown Sioux Falls remains the highest-valued construction project in 2023, according to the latest building permit data from the city of Sioux Falls.

Lloyd Companies was issued the more than $35 million building permit in May for the property on East 12th Street behind the federal courthouse building. The ongoing project has closed parking on 12th Street and reduced Second Avenue to two lanes of traffic. You can view some ongoing construction projects below.

According to Lloyd Companies, the One2 will offer 175 studio through three-bedroom apartments with a fitness center, community room, elevated courtyard and dog park. Along with the apartments, there will be 3,000 square feet of commercial space facing the 12th Street pedestrian plaza.

The 7-level building will be built partially into the hillside putting the parking structure at the first floor at ground level on one side of the building and underground on the other.

Luke Jessen, VP of Development for property developer Lloyd Companies, told KELOLAND News rental prices for the apartments are estimated between $1,300 to $3,000 a month depending on the apartment. You can view some renderings from Lloyd Companies in the photos below.

“What attracted us to this project really was the location,” Jessen said in a news release about the project. “Phillips Avenue for the most part has filled up and activated and this seems like the next step. We feel like the retail facing Phillips Avenue, the way it does next to Fernson, continues the expansion of downtown.”

The One2 looks to open in Spring 2025.

Other building projects totaling more than $15 million starting in 2023 include the Sanford Health Virtual Care ($27.7 million), the Maguire Iron Facility ($22.6 million) and Rolling Green Apartments ($18.5 million).

Maguire Iron builds and services water tanks and water towers, while the Rolling Green Apartments will be located near 57th Street and Louise Avenue. The city has issued building permits for 1,172 apartment units for a total of $156.1 million in 2023.