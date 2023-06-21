SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 130 years after South Dakota’s Constitution was ratified, state lawmakers were tasked with putting the words of Article 16 into action.

Article 16 in the state Constitution is the section on impeachment and removal from office. One year ago, June 21, 2022, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was convicted of impeachment and barred from holding public office by members of the South Dakota Senate.

The Senate trial and conviction came more than two months after Ravnsborg was impeached by the South Dakota House of Representatives in April 2022 by a vote of 36-31, a majority decision by one vote.

The entire Ravnsborg saga started on September 12, 2020 when he struck and killed Joe Boever with his car near Highmore while driving back to Pierre.

In the latest issue of the South Dakota Law Review, many of the lawyers and lawmakers involved in the state’s first impeachment and impeachment trial share written essays about the historic event. The South Dakota Law Review is published by students at the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law on subjects of interest to the legal profession.

Authors include Ryan Cwach, Sara Frankenstein, Reed Holwegner, Justin Goetz, John McCullough, Timothy Johns, Will Mortenson, Arthur Rusch, Lee Schoenbeck, Michael Stevens, Alexis Tracy and Mark Vargo. You can view the essays through the South Dakota Law Review’s website.

A screenshot of the South Dakota Law Review.

Republican Sen. David Wheeler helped other Senators Schoenbeck, Rusch and Johns develop a set of rules that were five chapters and about five pages long.

Wheeler, a lawyer, said he first reached out to the National Conference of State Legislatures and looked at impeachment rules in Arizona, Illinois, North Dakota and the U.S. Senate.

“It really was a process of starting from a blank slate,” Wheeler told KELOLAND News. “An impeachment trial is somewhat of a criminal trial but it’s also a political trial. We tried to pull out those rules that would be useful and good for this situation.”

In his essay, Schoenbeck wrote the key to the Senate trial was keeping it simple and sharing information about the process with the public.

“I concluded early on that our state would be best served with the fewest rules and restrictions possible,” wrote Schoenbeck, the Senate President Pro Tempore. “There are states that have burdens of proof in their impeachment law. The South Dakota Senate could have chosen to add a rule on burden of proof. I specifically removed it from the proposed rules.”

Wheeler said there was a specific debate about the burden of proof.

“We felt that the Constitution doesn’t require that and the Senate couldn’t question each and every Senator whether they determined the burden of proof or not,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said the goal of rules are to create a fair process that runs well. He highlighted the question to convict would be on the merits of the case and not on a procedural question.

Cwach was one of the two Representatives that spoke on the House floor in favor of impeachment. The Yankton lawyer wrote that he was advised the vote on impeachment would be close.

“When you look at how impeachments have gone in history and across the country, that party partisanship is pretty important,” Cwach told KELOLAND News. “Nine times out of 10 the party registration seems to kind of protect people.”

Looking back at the impeachment process, which included more than a half-dozen specific committee meetings, Cwach said he hopes it remains an example of government accountability.

“There’s not a lot of accountability in government and that’s a problem,” said Cwach, adding he doesn’t believe impeachment should be used more often. “This impeachment proceeding was actually an example of where the government held itself accountable.”

Cwach wrote he was shocked the House voted in favor of impeachment and noted there was no speech defending Ravnsborg ahead of the vote.

“My best guess is that enough elected officials felt pressure from their districts to vote for impeachment. That’s my best guess, and I’m probably wrong,” Cwach wrote. “In politics, facts can be a stubborn thing to grasp, but every now and then, the facts cannot be missed, like a shining light through a dark South Dakota night sky.”