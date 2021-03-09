One year after pandemic ended their season, Coyotes reflect on earning another NCAA tournament bid

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One year ago, the South Dakota Coyote women defeated South Dakota State in the Summit League championship in front of thousands of fans at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Hours after the game had finished, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) announced South Dakota had identified its first positive coronavirus cases and one person had died from the virus. The global pandemic prevented the South Dakota women from playing in the NCAA Tournament and changed the world for everyone.

On the left, the 2020 Summit League championship between South Dakota and South Dakota State at the Denny Sanford PREMIER CENTER. On the right, family members of South Dakota and Omaha make the limited crowd at the Sanford Pentagon.

Related Content Back-to-back: USD women repeat as Summit League Tournament champions

Both Coyote seniors Chloe Lamb and Hannah Sjerven were key players in the 2020 championship and were in the unique position of describing memories from a year ago to today.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment for us and for the four seniors last year that didn’t get to go dancing,” said Sjerven, who had 20 points and nine rebounds. “This win is so much for our team but for everyone that came before us too.”

Lamb, who was named tournament MVP and scored 17 points on Tuesday, said the team took an approach early in the season about being grateful just to be able to play basketball this season.

“It looks different,” Lamb said. “There’s not many fans here. Everything has changed for everyone, not just for us playing basketball.”

South Dakota will await to find out who they will play in the NCAA Tournament. The selection show is scheduled for Monday.