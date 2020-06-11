One Sioux Falls Fund is helping with mortgages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The One Sioux Falls Fund launched in March and has helped over 2,500 households, but the program isn’t stopping there.

The Helpline Center helped organize the One Sioux Falls Fund. They’ve now opened up applications for people needing assistance with their mortgages due to financial hardships of COVID-19. Applications for rent assistance from the fund have already been processed and the money is being dispersed. Now the staff of this program wants to help homeowners.

Janet Kittams is the CEO of the Helpline Center. She says they’re giving people the same time frame to apply for this financial assistance as they did for those needing help with rent.

“The application will be open for two weeks, so it’s open from June 10 through June 24. Then, after the 24th, the Unmet Needs Committee will sit down together and process those applications,” Kittams said.

The Unmet Needs Committee is a team of representatives who helped establish the fund. People from Community Outreach, City of Sioux Falls, Empower Campus, Inter-Lakes Community Action, Lutheran Social Services, Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, Minnehaha County Human Services, Sioux Empire United Way and the Helpline Center all process each application.

“We honestly don’t know the response that we’ll receive from the mortgage applications, so we just wanted to put that out there that it was first come first serve in case we have an overwhelming response with that,” Kittams said.

To be eligible for some financial assistance through the One Sioux Falls Fund you must have either:

Lost hours at work due to COVID-19

Been furloughed due to COVID-19

Lost your job due to COVID-19

After confirming one of the above, the committee also checks to see that you own your home, it’s your primary place of residence and your mortgage payment is below $2,000.

“I think it’s important for people to stay housed in their home, here, in the Sioux Falls area. I think that’s what we did with the rent assistance in the apartments, kept people housed in their apartments. And, we wanted to offer the same assistance to those individuals that own their home and may be struggling to make those payments,” Kittams said.

To apply you can go to the Helpline Center’s website or call 211.