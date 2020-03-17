One Sioux Falls fund established due to COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mayor Paul TenHaken says the Falls Park information center and cafe is closed along with the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum, the Great Plains Zoo and the Washington Pavilion. This comes as the city works to limit exposure to COVID-19 among community members.

In a briefing on Tuesday, the city also announced it will be waiving late fees for utilities because of COVID-19, and the city will not shut off services.

TenHaken goes on to ask landlords to provide some level of grace for their tenants during this time because of lay off or payroll issues due to COVID-19. He says he can’t require it, but he would like landlords to consider it.

The mayor says to be diligent of fraudulent GoFundMe pages for COVID-19.

He also says to remember the small business community. He met with business owners to hear their concerns on Monday. The city is now working on a plan to set up non-ticketed meters in front of restaurants downtown for take-out orders.

The One Sioux Falls fund has been setup with the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation. This fund is to help Sioux Falls residents avoid evictions and hardships if they are unable to work due to COVID-19. TenHaken says there are a handful of organizations that have stepped up to donate to this fund. The fund has close to $700,000 already thanks to donations from large businesses. TenHaken also expects federal funding to come to help people.

Jill Franken

Public health director Jill Franken says there is a health care coalition branch that is monitoring the testing and maintaining that communication between the two health care systems in Sioux Falls. She says the city is doing everything it can to reduce the exposure of COVID-19 to the health care workers.

She says she recommended to officials to follow the new CDC recommendations. The recommendations are to reduce the number of people in group settings to 10 or fewer. She goes on to encourage people to social distance. Franken says to make sure to not congregate in bars and restaurants going forward.

She reiterates the importance of social distancing, good hygiene and hand washing. She asks parents to keep their children home. Franken says to remain calm and be a good neighbor. Check on individuals you know who are in the high-risk group for COVID-19.

TenHaken says to limit gatherings, but how you do that is up to you. He said restaurants could space out their seating and limit capacity. He says the city is giving guidelines and how businesses execute and follow them is up to them.

