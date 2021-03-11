One person killed in crash in Hamlin County

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO)– A two-vehicle crash south of Watertown left one person dead and another person injured.

Authorities say a Chevy Impala was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 81 when the driver lost control and entered the southbound lane and collided with a Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Impala, a 30-year-old woman, suffered fatal injuries. The woman later died as a result of her injuries. The driver of the Charger, a 59-year-old man, suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.