‘One of the best experiences’; Sioux Falls Little League continues historic tournament run

WILLIAMSPORT, PA (KELO) — South Dakota earned a 3-0 win over Oregon in the second round of the Little League World Series.

Courtesy LittleLeague.org

Gavin Weir pitched 5.2 no hit innings in last Friday’s opening round win over Louisiana. Three days later, the South Dakota pitching stayed hot as Maddux Munson threw a complete game, one hit shutout.

“The big thing I took away from yesterday was obviously, Maddux came out and just absolutely dealt for us and that was step one. We’ve been kind of talking to our pitchers all along that our defense is so good,” coach Mike Gorsett said.

“I was just pitching to contact yesterday and what coach Mike said, I trust in my defesne,” Maddux Munson said.

Sioux Falls earned a 3-0 win over Oregon on Monday, thanks to one big swing from Gavin Weir.

“I just said listen, ‘he’s going to throw you a fastball, get the foot down, turn on it, let if fly’ and he made me look good right there,” Gorsett said.

“I knew it was gone, my teammates were so happy. They gave me all the confidence to hit the home run. They lift me up everyday and give me confidence,” Gavin Weir said.

Sioux Falls is the fifth team from South Dakota to reach the World Series, however their two tournament wins are the first in state history.

“We know all the hard work that those South Dakota teams did to get us to this point. You know, the 2017 team, the teams out in Rapid City. All of those guys laid this ground work,” Gorsett said.

South Dakota is now 2-0 in tournament play, which is just two wins shy of reaching the Little League World Series Championship.

Williamsport, PA

“I don’t even know if there is words, I really don’t. It’s a magical place to get here. You made it and now just go and have fun. That’s what our philosophy has been. It’s been just go out and have fun,” Gosett said.

“It’s definitely one of the best experiences I’ve ever had in my life. Just playing baseball, being with my teammates, my best friends,” Weir said.

South Dakota will play California on Wednesday, August 25 at 4:00 p.m. central time. Follow @KELOSweeter and @KELOBower on Twitter for in game updates!