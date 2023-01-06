SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you live in Zone 2 in Sioux Falls and the street is the only place to park your vehicle, pay attention to snow alerts from the city.

Zone 2 is within the central core of the city with Russell Street the boundary at the north, 33rd on the south boundary, Western on the west side and Cliff on the east boundary.

Sioux Falls Police Capt. Jeff Garden said the city does not have an ordinance which requires property owners to provide off street parking to renters.

And some homeowners may not have much or any off street parking.

That’s why the city has its plan to alternate ticket and towing on a north and south streets and east and west streets in a rotation, Garden said.

“There’s a choreography going on,” Garden said. “If you normally park on a north south street you’d move it to an east and west street.”

The city declared a snow alert during this week’s storm. A snow alert dictates how snow removal is done in the city. It also means that vehicles left on streets will be ticketed and towed if necessary.

The city announces how streets will be plowed so vehicle owners know when to move them.

Garden said generally compliance in Zone 2 “is not too bad,” Garden said.

The city does not want to issue tickets or two vehicles so tries to communicate the need to move vehicles as much as possible, Garden said.

But, if vehicles are left in a street too long, the streets cannot be widened properly and too much snow can pile up in unsafe amounts, Garden said.

Technically, a vehicle cannot be left on a city street for more than 24 hours any time during the year, Garden said.

But, “Does that happen? Absolutely,” Garden said. Vehicles parked on a street for 24 hours include a vehicle that hasn’t been driven for a few days, one that’s broken down on the street or a vehicle where the owner is out of town for more than 24 hours, or it’s one that’s been abandoned, he said.

The 24-hour requirement provides the city more leverage during a snow alert, Garden said. It’s one more reason to get the vehicle moved during a snow alert, he said.

If a vehicle isn’t moved during the required amount of time during a snow alert, it will get a ticket. If it’s not moved after a ticket, the city will tow it.

Generally, the time between a ticket and tow is 24 hours, Garden said.

The vehicle’s owner is charged $189 for the tow and it is $50 a day for each day the vehicle is in the storage/impound lot.

The driver who uses the vehicle each day for work or other tasks may not think much about a snow alert. A driver who may be a student at one of the universities in the core Zone 2 area may not always think about it, especially during a break from school, Garden said.

“It’s surprising how many people, in general, don’t know about snow alerts,” Garden said.

The city issued 800 tickets in the storm prior to this week’s, he said.

While the city likes to think that property owners may inform renters about the possibility of snow alerts and moving vehicles during the winter, that may not happen, he said.

Drivers in the city, particularly those who must park on city streets, need to sign up for alerts that inform them about snow alerts and the need to move vehicles, Garden said.