‘On Meth’ campaign site sees high web traffic in first few days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The “Meth. We’re on It.” campaign is seeing thousands of pageviews at OnMeth.com since launching Monday.

The State of South Dakota tells KELOLAND News that 140,000 unique users visited the website. Of that 10,000 were in South Dakota, which is a ratio of 1 out of 14 visitors, or 7 percent, from inside the state.

Much of that traffic can be attributed to the popularity of the campaign not just in the state, but across the country.

173 hits from South Dakota clicked on the “Find Treatment” link on the Get Help page. That leads to a county-by-county breakdown of behavioral health resources from the state’s Social Services department.

In an interview with KELOLAND News on Wednesday, Gov. Kristi Noem said that’s the most important part.

“This is something that we knew would be provocative. We knew it would grab people’s attention; that’s exactly what it was intended to do,” Noem said. “Because the old way of doing awareness campaigns is, we would have come out with a campaign that, ‘Meth is bad.’ I just don’t think people would be talking about it as much as they are today.”