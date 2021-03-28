Olympic figure skater gives ‘back to the sport that gave her so much,’ by providing a training camp for local skaters

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO)– Mitchell Skating Academy welcomed Olympic medalist Gracie Gold, along with International medalist Geoffry Varner and National medalist Max Aaron, with the Road to Gold Training Camp on March 27 and 28.

This training camp provided figure skaters of all ages and levels a chance to train with and learn from these Team USA skaters, through both group and private lessons. These lessons teach skaters about jumps, spins, power, edges and other skating skills.

“We just love sharing whatever we can with local clubs,” Gold said.

Skaters in the area don’t get training like this anywhere close, Jessica Steidl, Director of the Mitchell Skating Academy said, and they were very excited to have the opportunity to host these coaches.

“We love going to small markets where a lot of the larger seminars maybe won’t go or…it’s not a skating hub for whatever reason,” Gold said. “I grew up skating in Springfield, Missouri, Springfield, Illinois, and there wasn’t a lot access to high-level coaches or people who just had seen more of skating than such a small parts of the Midwest.”

The skaters have been thrilled since before the event even began, Steidl said. She said the skaters, although putting in many hours of hard work, have loved the event.

The event brought in 64 skaters from five different states, Steidl said.

Gold said they put in about two 14-hour days in this weekend into coaching this clinic.

Skaters participating in Road to Gold camp

“They have put in a lot of grueling hours, more hours on the ice than I think that they ever thought that they had in them and a lot of them have made some jumps that they haven’t been able to make before; land an axel or maybe land a double,” Steidl said.

Steidl said a lot of skaters come to clinics like these because they can’t land a certain jump and they just need the professional coaching that isn’t offered in our area, so are excited to come to these events.

Gold said this clinic started off with a training camp in Kansas City, and then after seeing the interest, they decided to turn it into a traveling weekend skating camp.

When asked if she had a favorite age or skill level to coach, Gold said for her it was more about coaching those skaters who are the most passionate and interested in learning.

“Really, like at these clinics, camps, really all of the kids are,” Gold said. “So it’s kind of exciting and fun. I think that’s how we can survive being on the ice for 14 hours for our weekends.”

Gold said they do as many Road to Gold camps as they can.

Gold’s skating journey

After attending a friend’s birthday party at an ice rink, Gold fell in love with the ice.

From learn to skate lessons, Gold excelled in the sport and found her way to the Olympics. Gold was the bronze medalist for the team event at the 2014 Sochi Games and placed fourth in the ladies single’s event.

“I just want to give back to the sport than gave me so much,” Gold said

Gold is still training and competing for herself, along with coaching. She was semi-retired for a little while, which is where she found her passion for coaching.

“I really love doing both,” Gold said. “Because I get to skate for myself and then one the weekends, you know, I’ll fly some place, like here to South Dakota, and share everything that I’ve learned with the kids.”

Gold said the thing that kept her training was the pursuit of perfection. She said the combination of both athleticism and arts that drew her to the skating more than any other sport.

Student’s responses to the Road to Gold Camp

The student’s from all five states we’re excited to expand upon their skating skills while meeting famous coaches.

The Mitchell Skating Academy has had a one-day clinic for skaters in the past with local coaches out of the Minneapolis area, so this was their first time holding a large weekend event like this, Steidl said.

After seeing the response to the Road to Gold camp, Steidl said the club will be looking to possibly offer more events like this in the future.