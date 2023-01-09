Buyers can find recycled cardboard moving boxes that are better for the environment.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to United Van Lines data analysis, South Dakota ranked 8th in growth in terms of more people moving in than moving out.

The state’s estimated population grew from 896,164 in July 2021 to 909,824 in July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The state is drawing more older residents than younger residents, according to the United Van Lines data.

The top state for move-in growth was Vermont followed by Oregon. Of those who moved, 58.5% moved into South Dakota while 41.5% moved out of state.

United Van Lines’ data is different from U-Haul which said its data that South Dakota dropped significantly in growth in 2022.

U-Haul said South Dakota fell from No. 11 in growth in 2021 to No. 31 in 2022, a drop of 20 spots. U-Haul analyzes one-way rentals.

The United Van Lines’ data shows that older people are moving to South Dakota at a greater percentage than younger people. In the 35 to 44 age range, 37.5% moved out compared to 4.7% who moved in. The 45 to 54 age range accounted for 19% of all who moved in and 12.5% of all who moved out.

About 76% of all who moved in were 55 and older. And about 12.5% of those who moved out were in that age range.

The three top reasons people moved to South Dakota had the same percentage (33.3%). The top reasons to move in were retirement, family and a job.

If they were over 54, they joined many other workers of that age with jobs in the state.

South Dakota has a high percentage of those 55 to 64 employed in the state. According to a South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation 2021 workforce report, 75.5% of those 55-64 were working. The state beat the national average in those 65 and older working, at 26.7% compared to the national rate of 18.9%.

Residents who made $100,000 or more accounted for about 58% of those who moved in.

And 33% moved to South Dakota to retire.

Iowa had numbers similar to South Dakota when it came to ages of those moving in and those moving out. But Iowa had more moves into the state in the 35-44 age range as it accounted for 21.48% of all those moving in and 16.67% of those moving out.

The split between move-in and move-out in Iowa was 54% moved out and 46% moved in.

Overall in Minnesota, about the same percentage of people moved in (49%) as moved out (51%).