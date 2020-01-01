Oh baby, South Dakota grew again in 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Babies rocked it in South Dakota in from June 2018 to July 1, 2019.

The latest information from the U.S. Census Bureau said the state had 11,911 births in that time period. All those babies helped to ensure that the state’s population grew to 884,659, an increase of 5,961 from 2018.

Nationwide, there were fewer births in that same year.

Forty-two states and the District of Columbia had fewer births in 2019 than 2018, while South Dakota was one of eight states with an increase, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“With fewer births in recent years and the number of deaths increasing, natural increase (or births minus deaths) has declined steadily over the past decade,” the Census Bureau said in a news release.

South Dakota’s population has been growing for more than four decades. This past year’s growth was down slightly from the 2018 pace.

The state had 11,943 births in 2018 as part of a 8,949 overall increase in population to 878,698. There were 7,293 deaths and the state had a net migration of 4,297.

In 2019, more people moved to South Dakota than left it. The state had a net migration of 1,382 with 494 of those international and 964 domestic.

But it was the babies that made the difference. The state had 7,377 deaths and 11,911 births, giving South Dakota a net natural gain of 4,574 people as part of the 5,961 overall increase.

The year’s birth and migration numbers are part of an overall increase in each category since 2010.

The Census Bureau said the state had 111,921 births from 2010 to July 1, 2019. There were 69,362 deaths. The state had a net migration of 27,672 people including 14,192 international and 13,480 from the U.S.



