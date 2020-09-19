O’Gorman’s Andrew Nelson lands on ESPN’s Top Ten Plays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots earned a 17-7 win over Sioux Falls O’Gorman Friday night, however the top play of the game came from O’Gorman’s Andrew Nelson.

The junior defensive back is attempting to break up a pass completion when he takes the ball from the receiver, somersaults and hangs on to the interception.

The play was captured by KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter, during the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week livestream.

Check this out… huge interception by @OG_Football and defensive back Andrew Nelson! Knights have the ball, down 14 after 3 @KELOSports #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/0o56BUXbzC — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 18, 2020

At first, it appeared to be an impressive catch from Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Robert Hutchinson, but as the next few seconds unfolded, I realized that Nelson not only took the catch away, but he flipped and still hung on to the interception.

Following the play, I kind of knew it was one of best plays I’ve seen at the high school level, and apparently ESPN agreed.

ESPN’s highlight show, SportsCenter placed it as the number three play of the night, on their ESPN Top 10 plays.

You can watch highlights from Friday’s contest and much more below: