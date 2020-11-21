O’Gorman volleyball clinches spot in class AA state championship

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman advanced to the semifinal round of the Class AA state volleyball tournament, with a five set win over Harrisburg.

“I think we kind of got those state jitters out yesterday and I mean we always show up to play Washington. We show up to play Sioux Falls’ schools, because they know a lot of the girls. It’s a different atmosphere and we brought our ‘A’ game,” O’Gorman head coach Emily Byrnes said.

O’Gorman earned a straight set sweep win over Sioux Falls Washington in the semifinal round on Friday.

“We really held our composure, really well and I don’t feel like we had any moments where we had doubt creeping in, which is good. So we just persevered a little bit,” Byrnes said.

“It was just living in the moment. Yeah, there was a little pressure to not lose that streak, but we were just willing to step up to the challenge,” O’Gorman Senior Emma Mckay said.

The Knights are now a win away from claiming the state title and capping a perfect 26-0 season.

“They are a great group of girls and they are great people to each other on and off the court and so, they deserve it and they’re going out and proving it,” Byrnes said.

The Knights have already won twenty-five games this season, but Friday’s win might have been their best performance.

“I agree that we all came together as a team and we just spread the ball out well and played our best game,” Mckay said.

“Obviously we want to close it out and we want the whole thing, not just to get there and be under the bright lights of the championship game. I’m sure we’ll be ready for it and now we know what it feels like and that’s the best volleyball we’ve played all year, so I hope we can do it again another night,” Byrnes said.

The Knights will cross paths with Huron in the state championship on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. You can see highlights of that game on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10:00 p.m.