O’Gorman to hosts Brookings in Tuesday’s Game of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns on Tuesday as O’Gorman hosts Brookings on Tuesday, May 4.

The two teams have already crossed paths this season as the Bobcats earned a double header sweep of O’Gorman back on Friday, April 16.

Brookings earned a 7-6 and a 15-4 win over the Knights.

BROOKINGS BOBCATS (17-5)

Following a pair of walk-off wins, the Bobcats have now won four straight contests and five of their last six.

Brookings currently sits in fourth place in the class ‘A’ high school baseball standings with a 17-5 record.

O’GORMAN KNGIHTS (5-6)

O’Gorman enters as the sixth place team in the class ‘A’ standings. The Knights started the year 4-3, but have lost three of the last four games.

OG has scored 26 runs over the past four games, but their defense has struggled as they have allowed 41 runs.

Tuesday’s coverage begins at 4:55 p.m. and the game can be seen on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.