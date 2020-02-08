O’Gorman girls stay unbeaten with comeback win over Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – This week’s KELOLAND.com game of the week featured a class ‘AA’ girl’s contest between top ranked O’Gorman and second ranked Harrisburg.

For Harrisburg, they were coming off of their first loss of the season two nights ago as the Tigers feel by two points to Yankton.

On Friday, the Tigers were ready to go as they jumped out to a quick 12-2 start on the Lady Knights. After a timeout, the Tigers closed the first quarter with a 15-6 lead over undefeated O’Gorman.

Harrisburg off to a hot start as they lead @OGLadyKBball 15-6 after 1 pic.twitter.com/EBwIaGj8hy — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 8, 2020

The second quarter was near even as the two teams found their offense, but each team scored 19 points to make it 34-25 at half.

The third quarter had a lot of back and forth as the two teams fought to grab a lead. O’Gorman finally found their rhythm to cut the lead to four after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Knights started off strong and grabbed their first lead of the game since they led 2-0, as Senior Carly Kunkel buried a three to grab a 53-51 lead.

However, O’Gorman’s Hannah Ronsiek was the player to connect on a big two pointer jumper from near the free throw line to build the lead that would earn O’Gorman the 66-58 win.

For the Lady Knights, they stayed perfect on the season and were led by junior Isabelle Moore who scored a game high 22 points. Sophomore Hannah Ronsiek finished with 20, while Senior Emma Ronsiek had 12.

Harrisburg falls to 13-2 and they were led by junior Brecli Honner who scored a team high 16. Senior Aby Phipps finished with 12, while Faith Van Holland and Carolyn Haar each had 11.