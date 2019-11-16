O’Gorman claims first state title since 2005

The final game of the high school football season featured Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Brandon Valley.

The game started slow after a Brandon Valley field goal as the two teams combined for five three and out’s in a row.

O’Gorman scored the game’s first touchdown as Zach Norton found Tip Reiman to take a 7-3 lead.

That lead didn’t last long as Brandon Valley took advantage of a turnover when Tate Johnson punched in a three-yard score to take a 10-7 lead at the half.

In the second half, the back and forth action continued as O’Gorman and Brandon Valley each exchanged touchdown drives in the third quarter, but the Lynx still led 16-14. That is until the Knights punched in their second touchdown of the quarter to lead 21-16 after 3.

That score would prove to be the game winning touchdown as the O’Gorman defense shut down the Lynx offense for the remainder of the game.

Zach Norton was named the most valuable player of the game as he had two total touchdowns. Norton was 1 of 2 passing for 30 yards and a touchdown. Norton also rushed for 25 yards and caught four passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.

The Lynx were led by Tate Johnson who rushed 25 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns, while hauling in three catches for 13 yards.

The Knights earned their first 11AAA title and their first state title since 2005.