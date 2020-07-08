Oglala Sioux Tribe lifts lockdown in emergency council meeting

PINE RIDGE, S.D. — The Oglala Sioux Tribe has suspended its tribal president for 30 days and lifted a three-day lockdown he issued to stop the potential spread of COVID-19.

The tribal council suspended President Julian Bear Runner during an emergency meeting today. Council members were upset they could not reach him after he imposed the lockdown that prohibited nonessential travel to or from the reservation.

Council member Valerie Janis was not in favor of suspending Bear Runner because she said a tribal ordinance gives him the authority to issue a lockdown. “I believe he was only looking out for tribal members,” Janis said.

Janis said Bear Runner was suspended with pay for 30 days.

Nakina Mills said in a July 7 KELOLAND.com original story that Bear Runner should have gotten input from the tribal council and the tribal coronavirus task force before he issued his lockdown on July 6.

Related Content Tribal president tightens restrictions at Pine Ridge; full council expected to meet

“It was spur of the moment. And me, in my role, that doesn’t sit well with me,” Mills said on July 7.

Vice President Tom Poor Bear will take over the president’s duties during the suspension.

Bear Runner instituted the lockdown on Monday afternoon, sending all tribal employees, except emergency personnel, home on administrative leave.

Janis said the border monitoring and other measures already in place before July 6 continue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.