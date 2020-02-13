Officials: Spring flooding likely; severity still unknown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s an above normal chance of flooding across eastern and central parts of the state this spring, according to National Weather Service offices in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls. The National Weather Service released the first flooding outlook of the season Thursday.

The Aberdeen NWS office cited well above normal chances for flooding in the James River and Big Sioux River basins. The chances for river flooding were near to above normal. The Aberdeen region is northeastern and portions of central South Dakota and portions of west central Minnesota.

KELOLAND Meteorologist Grant Smith looked at the early snow melt in late January and early February.

The Sioux Falls NWS region is southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, northwest Iowa and extreme northeast Nebraska.

Both offices said there is an above normal chance for minor, moderate or major flooding in their coverage areas.

“There is an above chance for some flooding,” said Lance VandenBoogart of the NWS in Sioux Falls.

Just how bad the flooding is and where it is, depends on future rain and snowfall and the melting of snowpack.

VandenBoogart said soil conditions are wet in the Sioux Falls region and water levels in the rivers are high.

The Aberdeen NWS office said in its news release that because of wet conditions in the fall soils were fairly well saturated as they froze which means they have less capacity to absorb any snow melt or new moisture.

There’s a good chance of above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation for the next two weeks in both regions. The 90-day forecast for the Aberdeen NWS region is for higher chances of above normal precipitation and temperatures.

The 90-day forecast for the Sioux Falls NWS region is for above normal precipitation and a higher chance for below normal temperatures.

The next spring flooding outlook will be released on Feb. 27.