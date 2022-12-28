WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — U.S. Senate Bill 789, the Repealing Existing Substandard Provisions Encouraging Conciliation with Tribes (RESPECT) Act, made its way through Congress and was signed by President Joe Biden on Dec. 27, 2022.

The bill introduced by Sen. Mike Rounds (R-South Dakota) was brought for the purpose of repealing existing defunct laws related to the treatment of Native Americans.

Specifically, the bill repealed laws targeting Native Americans in such ways as by restricting money and rations in order to force children into boarding schools and discarding treaties made with ‘hostile Indians’, among others.

A full list of the laws repealed by the RESPECT Act can be seen here.

KELOLAND News spoke with Rounds about the passage of the bill on Wednesday afternoon.

Rounds says many of the laws repealed by the RESPECT Act have been on the books since the 1800s.

“A number of these were designed to assimilate Native Americans into our culture,” he said. “They were starting by taking Native American kids out of Native American homes and taking them into boarding schools.”

These schools, explained Rounds, were intended to teach the kids English and American customs, but were also used to strip the children of their Native American culture.

“Today we know that that’s not the way that it should have been done,” said Rounds. “This means that a number of these Native American kids went to schools like Carlisle in Pennsylvania, where a number of them simply didn’t come home.”

The U.S. government is currently in the process of returning the remains of these children to their tribes.

Rounds says this bill has been in the making since at least 2005, and he thinks it is important. “This is a message to our Native American tribes,” he said. “We really do care about trying to fix some of those things that happened in the past and trying to open up more lines of communications with the tribes in a consultative process.”

Rounds highlighted the importance of such a process; one that allows for a true back-and-forth dialogue rather than the one-way commands and threats of the now repealed laws.

“Right now we have a really serious emergency situation at both Pine Ridge and at Rosebud. They need help because of the blizzard that’s occurred — a heavy snowfall, high winds — they have very little to begin with there and this really taxed their ability to respond to the emergency,” said Rounds.

Rounds says the tribes are now in a position to have a direct relationship with the federal government, but there needs to be open lines of communication flowing in both directions.

Currently, Rounds says the federal government is working with the tribes, the Department of Indian Affairs and FEMA in an effort to make sure the paperwork is in order to get an emergency declaration from the president.

“What we’re trying to do now is, rather than making a law and then telling the tribes what they have to do, we’re trying to set this up to be consultative so that we have dialogue, consultation and communication with the tribes about what is best for their members,” Rounds said.

Tamara St. John is a Republican member of the South Dakota House of Representatives and also the archivist and historian for the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribe. She testified before Congress in favor of the RESPECT Act.

“For me — it’s a really rare opportunity to take real action,” St. John said, recalling her testimony. “I think this legislation — was so important because words matter. Words absolutely matter, and the idea, as somebody that is an American citizen.”

St. John expressed the feeling that the existence of these old laws still on the books is offensive. “As a historian, I work with all of the impact and the generational trauma of a lot of these issues,” she said. “To have that acknowledged in this form and then to have it removed I think is a great step.”

That idea, that this is simply one step forward, was also voiced by Rounds. “I think we have to show respect for the tribes and their sovereignty by having discussions with them about things that effect them, and I think this is just one small step in that process,” he said.

St. John says that outdated laws regarding Native Americans are a painful reminder of the past. “The things such as reducing rations, even to induce an agreement — those are real things that are a part of our history and as long as they exist I think it sends a message that it doesn’t matter. Certainly to us it matters,” she said.

The effort to remove these outdated and painful laws, said St. John, serves as an acknowledgment that they were wrong and of the impact they continue to have on Native American communities today. “As tribal people, we live with these things,” she said. “It may not be on the books that people can come in and take our children away, but we are just a few generations away from when that did happen — it’s still felt within our family structures.”

Rounds says he is sure there are more outdated laws on the books that deserve removal, but he offered this when asked why those 11 were chosen for this bill:

“These were the most onerous,” Rounds said. “A number of people on my staff are also Native American, and they took it to heart to go back through and find some of those [laws] that were the most egregious that they had learned about, and the ones that they personally felt were very offensive.”

Rounds says he hopes this action sends a message to Native American tribes “that we’re serious about having a different way of communicating with them.”

Rounds’ bill was cosponsored by Senators Tina Smith (D-MN), James Lankford (R-OK), Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM) and Kevin Kramer (R-ND).