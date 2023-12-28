SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The mysterious Sioux Falls hum has still not been definitively identified, but it is very much real, heard by residents of the Oak View neighborhood of Sioux Falls living up to half a mile apart. We spoke to one resident who took matters into their own hands to silence the noise in their own home.

“It started probably 45 days ago,” said Lance McQueen, an Oak View neighborhood resident. “It would come on about two or three in the morning and it was like this big humming sound — like a generator.”

The noise isn’t particularly loud, said McQueen, but it persisted for hours. “It starts vibrating things,” he said, going on to explain that he felt the noise was resonating within one particular long wall within his house.

The noise would keep McQueen and his wife up at nights, leading him to sleep on a basement couch to escape the constant hum some nights.

To remedy the issue, the McQueens went out and got some sound paneling for their wall. “It’s probably five-foot wide by four-foot tall sound board,” he said. “We put it up the center of the wall that it would resonate to.”

McQueen said this sound board seems to be working. He hasn’t heard the noise since mid-December when they put it up.

Installing sound paneling on your wall may sound like an extreme step to take for some, but McQueen described the situation that made it necessary.

“What are you gonna do?” McQueen asked, going on to describe sleepless nights in his own home. “I’m such a light sleeper — it wasn’t fun.”

Not even supplemental sounds were enough to cover the noise. “We run a fan every night,” said McQueen. “We even took my phone and did a white noise sleep app and it even got over that.”

The first point at which the McQueens noticed that the sound was effecting others was when his wife learned that a coworker who lived half a mile away was also hearing it at night.

“We realized this is kind of a bigger issue,” he said.

McQueen speculated a bit on what may be causing the sound.

“It has to be something like a big generator,” McQueen posited. “We live nearby an asphalt plant — but they’re shut down for the winter — Smithfield makes more sense.”

Despite saying this, McQueen said he doesn’t want to point a finger directly at Smithfield at this point.

“Smithfield on some level makes sense,” he said, but “I don’t want to target Smithfield — I mean they’re trying to do their best too.”

KELOLAND News previously reached out to Sioux Falls Police, who had received a call about the noise. The responding officer, they told us, traced the noise to the area of Smithfield, but no further information was known about the cause.

A representative of the company said they will explore the matter.

McQueen also theorized about why the sound can only be heard some nights. “We thought the acoustics were all hitting — it’s been a very dry fall so the ground is hard — the leaves are gone,” he said. “Sound starts traveling at night and if there’s no cloud cover at night, there’s no insulation.”

Whatever the cause of the hum, McQueen hopes those responsible are realizing the effect it has. “I’m pretty sure they know what the problem is,” he said. “Have some humanity, right? There’s things that can be done — if the noise has to be on, can we abate it during the night so we can rest?”

McQueen also requested that those who hear the noise speak up. “Please say something so we can pinpoint it,” he asked.